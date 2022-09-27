Read full article on original website
‘It is not over yet’: Clay County officials warn of storm surge, strong winds as Ian heads to Atlantic
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – In an afternoon update, Emergency Management Director John Ward said despite the storm heading toward the Atlantic Ocean, Clay County residents can expect to feel Ian’s effects later Thursday night. Clay remains under a tropical storm warning. The county could receive a 3-foot storm...
Southern St. Johns County sees flooding from Ian
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As Ian crossed the Florida Peninsula and then went off the coast into the Atlantic on Thursday, there was flooding in the areas of Crescent Beach and Summer Haven in southern St. Johns County. St. Johns County told News4JAX Thursday afternoon that county Emergency Management...
Downtown St. Augustine hit with deluge of rain and strong winds from Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Downtown St. Augustine was feeling the full force of Tropical Storm Ian on Thursday afternoon as water breached the seawall and rushed into the historic city. The push of water started early Thursday morning, and by the afternoon, water had completely flooded A1A near the...
Riverside roads flood during Ian — but nothing compared to Irma
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Everyone remembers the images of devastating flooding in Northeast Florida, including in the Riverside and Avondale area, during Hurricane Irma in 2017. With Ian, a lot of people were worried early on that the storm could potentially cause flooding like that again in Jacksonville, but fortunately, it has not.
Wind gusts, heavy rain hit St. Johns County as Ian approaches
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Strong wind gusts and water were moving into roadways in downtown St. Augustine on Thursday morning as Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. As News4JAX traveled along I-95 South, crews witnessed a few power outages. FPL reported, over 5,000 people were without power in the county as of 4 a.m.
Sailboat breaks free from mooring, crashes against bayfront as downtown St. Augustine floods
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A sailboat that broke free from its mooring and was adrift in the Matanzas River near downtown St. Augustine was able to be secured Thursday morning but was still in danger of breaching the sea wall as the city flooded. News4JAX crews saw the sailboat...
Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
Erosion concerns at area beaches as storm drags across the state
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wind gusts and sustained winds at Jacksonville-area beaches from Tropical Storm Ian have caused major erosion concerns as the storm drags across the state. Mayor Lenny Curry announced the beaches were closing on Wednesday due to the storm and would reopen when available. On Thursday morning...
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
Flood advisory issued for St. Johns, Flagler counties
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A flood advisory was issued for Flagler and St. Johns counties Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way toward Northeast Florida. The advisory went into effect around 4:30 a.m. and was set to expire at 8 a.m. The National Weather Service said...
Photos, videos show more flooding, wind damage and rain as Ian blows through Florida
Images of flooding Thursday morning from St. Augustine’s bayside and nearby neighborhoods filled social media channels and we showed it to you live on News4JAX.com and Channel 4. Northeast Florida’s coastline faced strong winds and heavy rain, while Central Florida saw flooding, power outages and damage as Ian pushed...
Ian’s rains flood San Marco streets, but business and homes are spared
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Anytime it rains heavily in Jacksonville, you can bet San Marco will experience flooding. Ian’s heavy rains are no exception --flooding is happening in the streets of San Marco. Lasalle Street looks like a river Thursday. Water has not reached the homes and the hope...
Mayor Curry: Power outages will continue, flood risks remain as storm passes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A shifting track of Hurricane Ian largely spared the Jacksonville area from devastating flooding that it endured five years ago with Hurricane Irma. While that’s good news for Duval County residents, Mayor Lenny Curry said late Thursday afternoon that Jacksonville shouldn’t ease up in precautions just yet. There are still flooding concerns as Ian makes its way across Florida and out into the Atlantic.
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies
Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday in preparation of storm.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, through the rest of the week in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the district's media coordinator Terri Dennis said Tuesday morning.
Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
Ian impacts on Jacksonville: Flooding rains with power outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest shift from the National Hurricane Center has been to the right. This dramatically enhances rainfall impacts but reduces severe wind potential and downtown flooding. Jacksonville, we have been here before (all too often the past six years) as another major hurricane will hit the...
Search and rescue begins in North Port after Hurricane Ian leaves wake of damage
NORTH PORT, Fla. – The worst of Hurricane Ian slammed ashore in Southwest Florida on Wednesday with brutal rains and wind lashing everything in sight. News4JAX reporter Vic Micolucci was in North Port as the powerful, dangerous eyewall of the storm battered the area. He and photojournalist Chris O’Rourke...
