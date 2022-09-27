ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

Comments / 1

News4Jax.com

Southern St. Johns County sees flooding from Ian

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As Ian crossed the Florida Peninsula and then went off the coast into the Atlantic on Thursday, there was flooding in the areas of Crescent Beach and Summer Haven in southern St. Johns County. St. Johns County told News4JAX Thursday afternoon that county Emergency Management...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Riverside roads flood during Ian — but nothing compared to Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Everyone remembers the images of devastating flooding in Northeast Florida, including in the Riverside and Avondale area, during Hurricane Irma in 2017. With Ian, a lot of people were worried early on that the storm could potentially cause flooding like that again in Jacksonville, but fortunately, it has not.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Wind gusts, heavy rain hit St. Johns County as Ian approaches

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Strong wind gusts and water were moving into roadways in downtown St. Augustine on Thursday morning as Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. As News4JAX traveled along I-95 South, crews witnessed a few power outages. FPL reported, over 5,000 people were without power in the county as of 4 a.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Erosion concerns at area beaches as storm drags across the state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wind gusts and sustained winds at Jacksonville-area beaches from Tropical Storm Ian have caused major erosion concerns as the storm drags across the state. Mayor Lenny Curry announced the beaches were closing on Wednesday due to the storm and would reopen when available. On Thursday morning...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flood advisory issued for St. Johns, Flagler counties

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A flood advisory was issued for Flagler and St. Johns counties Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way toward Northeast Florida. The advisory went into effect around 4:30 a.m. and was set to expire at 8 a.m. The National Weather Service said...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayor Curry: Power outages will continue, flood risks remain as storm passes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A shifting track of Hurricane Ian largely spared the Jacksonville area from devastating flooding that it endured five years ago with Hurricane Irma. While that’s good news for Duval County residents, Mayor Lenny Curry said late Thursday afternoon that Jacksonville shouldn’t ease up in precautions just yet. There are still flooding concerns as Ian makes its way across Florida and out into the Atlantic.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
historiccity

St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Ian impacts on Jacksonville: Flooding rains with power outages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest shift from the National Hurricane Center has been to the right. This dramatically enhances rainfall impacts but reduces severe wind potential and downtown flooding. Jacksonville, we have been here before (all too often the past six years) as another major hurricane will hit the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

