ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
Nueces County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Electric Cars#Isd
KIII 3News

An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
KIII 3News

Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired ambulance has found a second life after Corpus Christi Fire Department donated it to the Texas State Aquarium in support of their wildlife rescue efforts. The ambulance will be renovated by the aquarium, and officials said it will allow their rescue program to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy