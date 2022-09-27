Read full article on original website
Commissioners advance Robstown ISD effort to bring in Tesla
Following a public hearing on Monday, Nueces County Commissioners approved the creation of a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) in the area between Robstown and Driscoll.
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
TxDOT continues working with Flatiron Dragados to settle Harbor Bridge issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly one month since Texas Department of Transportation officials announced they would be reviewing solutions to new Harbor Bridge Project design issues from developer Flatiron Dragados. TxDOT officials told 3NEWS on Wednesday they continue to have productive conversations with Flatiron Dragados. State...
Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity
LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
Are CC business' COVID relief grants legitimate? Better Business Bureau weighs in
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers have been asking about a service called 361 Grants operating out of the El Barrio Food Pantry on 19th Street. Customers there have been leaving with paperwork instead of food, along with hopes of a big payout down the line. For a $150...
portasouthjetty.com
Port Aransas beaches temporarily to close to overnight camping due to expected flooding
Port Aransas beaches will be closed to overnight camping tonight and tomorrow night (Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 and 29), according to a proclamation issued today by Mayor Wendy Moore. The closure is due to beach flooding that likely will happen as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is...
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
Study shows Coastal bend has missed out on over $2 billion in tax revenue
There are 11 pending 313 agreements in San Patricio and Nueces Counties. Cheniere alone has three pending with GPISD.
An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
Bee County deputies respond to a bailout
A Facebook post states that Live Oak County Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle. The individual driving the vehicle was stopped by a barrier while attempting to drive through a fence.
School security measures stop intruder at Tuloso-Midway High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School had quite the scare Wednesday afternoon when an intoxicated intruder attempted to enter its campus, but superintendent Steve vanMatre said thanks to the school's layers of security, the man was unable to enter the school. It was a typical Wednesday afternoon until...
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Commissioners vote to re-allocate funding to add second story to new Bob Hall Pier
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The future of the iconic Bob Hall Pier was top of mind for county leaders Monday, who voted to approve re-allocating funds to add a second floor onto the new structure. In a special meeting to discuss funding called by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales,...
Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired ambulance has found a second life after Corpus Christi Fire Department donated it to the Texas State Aquarium in support of their wildlife rescue efforts. The ambulance will be renovated by the aquarium, and officials said it will allow their rescue program to...
