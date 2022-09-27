ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Crews put out truck engulfed in flames in Daviess County

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a vehicle fire over the weekend in near Whitesville.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Masonville Fire Department along with the Daviess County Fire Department were dispatched to a truck on fire in the 7600 block of Highway 762.

Officials say they found a Chevy pickup truck fully involved in flames. They say the blaze was contained to the truck and trailer it was being loaded on to. Crews were on scene for around 30 minutes, fire officials say. No injuries were reported.

The aftermath of the fire (Courtesy: Masonville Fire Department)
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

