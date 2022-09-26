There are more than 40 different doughnuts available on Krispy Kreme's current menu, but none are more famous than its iconic Original Glazed. The sugary flavor was the only one available when the bakery first opened its doors in 1937, and has stayed a customer fave ever since. In fact, one Mashed survey found that 48% of people consider the classic treat to be the best doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Additionally, a taste test performed by Insider in 2019 deemed KK's Original Glazed Doughnut to be the best when compared to similar fare from Dunkin', Starbucks, and Tim Hortons. "There's something about its chewiness and sweetness that makes it addictive," Insider's Sarah Schmalbach explained.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO