The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
‘Star Wars’ fans try to decide whether Luke screwed up when rescuing Han

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi opens by resolving the cliffhanger ending of The Empire Strikes Back. Han Solo has been imprisoned in carbonite and is on display in Jabba’s throne room, with Luke, Leia, and Lando on a mission to save him. Leia’s plan to sneak in disguised as a bounty hunter fails, resulting in her humiliating time as a gold-bikini-clad slave girl.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming

As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans

By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
Major ‘Armor Wars’ update inevitably ignites Iron Man hopes and dreams

Disney Plus series Armor Wars had spent so long in development without moving forward that many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were wondering if it was even going to happen at all, and while Don Cheadle’s long-awaited debut as a franchise leading man technically isn’t heading to streaming, the project did get what could be deemed a huge upgrade.
Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the cinematic A.I. apocalypse

One of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the film industry revolves around the use of deepfakes, and whether computer-generated performances are a flash in the pan, or a worrying sign of things to come. In a highly unexpected twist of fate that’s reignited the debate all over again, none other than Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the impending A.I. takeover of cinema.
Rumored ‘Blade’ plot details double down on period piece speculation

Marvel Studios’ Blade was scheduled to begin shooting in Atlanta in early October, but things hit a major speed bump earlier this week when the reboot lost director Bassam Tariq. Even though the project was first announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, Tariq wasn’t officially confirmed to be at the helm until September 2021, but he’s gone almost exactly a year later.
A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
What is Deadpool and Wolverine’s relationship in the comics?

Fans of both Deadpool and Wolverine have been feeling all the feels recently. Hugh Jackman was announced to be returning to his iconic role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. Jackman has now been playing the part for over 20 years. The announcement was made by stars Ryan Reynolds and Jackman, who posted two videos on social media announcing the actor’s involvement in the film while assuaging and poking fun at fans.
The wait is finally over: MCU’s first sidekick is finally getting their own movie

When multiple Marvel announcements were made at various conventions over the summer, one notably absent title was Armor Wars, which last we heard was a Disney Plus show that was supposedly starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes AKA War Machine. The project is still in the works, it turns out, but it’s been upgraded from a TV show to a full-blown movie headed for theaters.
Harrison Ford rumored to be in the running for what would be a hugely controversial MCU role

As the undisputed biggest brand in the pop culture sphere, virtually every single A-list actor on the planet has been linked with the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one stage or another, regardless of how much truth there is to the matter. Harrison Ford is the latest, but the scuttlebutt comes with the caveat that it would inevitably prove to be a hugely controversial decision were it to come true.
‘She-Hulk’ defenders are ready to smash some heads after Jen suffers a heartbreaking betrayal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued its bold streak of refusing to acknowledge that thrilling Daredevil tease from a couple of weeks’ back this Thursday by unleashing another fairly self-contained episode that focused on Jen’s spiraling social life. In this case, our hulked-out heroine struck up a chord with Josh (Trevor Salter) after meeting him at her friend’s wedding in episode six.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ images reveal a sequel full of triumph and tragedy

Although we’re still waiting on another trailer to follow the teaser we got at July’s SDCC, a new batch of promo images for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever do at least give us a further taste of what we have waiting for us when the Ryan Coogler sequel enters theaters this November. Specifically, the photos unveil fresh looks at some returning favorites as well as a couple of much-anticipated fresh additions.
