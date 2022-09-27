Read full article on original website
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
Cops: Gunpoint robbery reported at store on Forest Avenue; $13K in cell phones, smart watches stolen
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A cell-phone store on Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor reportedly was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 2031 Forest Ave. near Maple Parkway, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Teen girl fatally shot in face on Brooklyn street was bystander
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the face in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening—the latest bystander caught in a hail of bullets in the city.
Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say
A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
Driver Flees Route 1&9 Crash On Foot, Leaves Seriously Injured Passenger Behind, Police Charge
A driver abandoned a severely injured woman when he crashed his SUV into a utility pole in Fairview and ran from the scene, authorities charged. Kyu Cho, a 64-year-old Korean national who lives in Little Ferry, crashed the Acura MDX on Broad Avenue (Route 1/9) near Prospect Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Police identify woman whose remains were found in suitcases inside Brooklyn apartment
The NYPD has identified the woman whose remains were found in suitcases in a Cypress Hills apartment on Sept. 21.
17-year-old girl fatally shot in face in Brooklyn identified
17-year-old Shayma Roman had no criminal history and is believed to have been an unintended target of the gunfire that erupted Wednesday.
LI mom finds friend choking son, 10, in his bedroom then attacks her: police
A 29-year-old man has been charged after he attacked his friend and her son inside the then-10-year-old’s Long Island bedroom last year.
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
1 person hospitalized, 2 cars badly damaged in Hylan Blvd. collision
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police were seen responding to a multiple-car crash in Grasmere Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital and left two vehicles badly damaged. The collision, which was reported around 11:50 a.m., prompted an emergency response at the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Narrows Road South.
NYPD: Detective was bit by suspect during attempted arrest in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — An on-duty detective was bit and suffered other injuries when a suspect allegedly resisted arrest and fled from police in South Beach on Wednesday morning. The incident began when a detective tried to arrest a suspect in the vicinity of Hickory and Foch avenues around...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
Cops: Man, 38, arrested on gun charges after alleged shots-fired incident on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested a 38-year-old man in Clifton after shots allegedly were fired on the North Shore of Staten Island. The Neighborhood Safety Team is credited with finding the gun while responding to a 911 call of shots fired, according to the post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed.
27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police
A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
NYC EMT stabbed to death in Queens; suspect in custody
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 61-year-old EMT was fatally stabbed in Queens on Thursday afternoon in an unprovoked attack, officials said. The victim was stabbed in the neck by an unknown assailant near 20th Avenue and 41st Street at around 2:20 p.m, the FDNY announced. The EMT has since...
Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
Police: Man assaults hairstylist inside beauty shop in Brooklyn
A man is wanted for assaulting a Brooklyn hair stylist on Sept. 22.
21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Hurt In West Orange Shooting: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
Another swastika incident reported on Staten Island: Man, 64, accused of graffiti on Jewish group’s van
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 64-year-old man defaced a van used by a Jewish volunteer public-safety group with anti-Semitic graffiti in his home community of Meiers Corners, authorities allege. Lloyd Zamichow of Kell Avenue was arrested on Sept. 22 in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on Sept....
