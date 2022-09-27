ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Gunpoint robbery reported at store on Forest Avenue; $13K in cell phones, smart watches stolen

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A cell-phone store on Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor reportedly was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 2031 Forest Ave. near Maple Parkway, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Driver killed when SUV crashes in Middlesex County, cops say

A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police

A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Hurt In West Orange Shooting: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy