A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO