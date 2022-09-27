Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau City Council Passes Development Agreement for Mall Site
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After more than an hour of public input the Wausau City Council has approved a developer’s agreement for the former Wausau Center Mall site on a 6-3 vote. The decision clears the way for T Wall Enterprises to begin work on the multi-story structure.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Inside the Funding for Foundry on 3rd
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Before the Wausau City Council voted 6-3 to approve a developer’s agreement for the former Center Mall site, Alder Lisa Rasmussen addressed the funding model for the project. Rasmussen says it’s been the most common question among residents for the last few weeks, specifically...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau School District to Conduct Safety and Security Audit
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Cleveland, Ohio-based company has been selected to help the Wausau School District conduct a safety and security audit of all buildings. National School Safety and Security submitted the winning bid out of a group of seven agencies. Wausau School District Director of Pupil Services Cale Bushman says the group specializes in school safety.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Announces Plans for New Pickleball Courts
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The city of Merrill has received grant funding for six lighted pickleball courts at Ott’s Park. The courts will be the first dedicated pickleball facilities in the city and will allow Merrill to host leagues and tournaments involving both residents and regional players. The courts will also be open for recreational use.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New owners for La Prima Deli
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A classic Wausau delicatessen has new owners. La Prima Deli has been sold. Tammy Bailey and Christian Pfeiffer retained ownership this week. Pfeiffer said the current menu will stay the same for now, but they do plan to add new items as well. “I really enjoy talking to people and meeting new people,” Pfeiffer said. “I think that that kind of got me interested in exploring this world and taking the jump to become an owner.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau To Install License Plate Readers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department will use funding from a Department of Administration grant to install 20 Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras around the city. They would be using the same type of technology that are currently on the department’s parking enforcement vehicles. The cameras...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau PD faces staff shortages
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau Police Department will be facing staffing issues in the near future. At Monday’s Police and Fire Commission meeting, Chief Ben Bliven said their situation will likely get worse before it gets better. The department is expecting to be down several officers in the next month, because some are leaving or will be on lighter duty, with other officers still in training.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Overnight Accidents Close Roads Near Stevens Point
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — All lanes were blocked going both directions on I-39 near Stevens Point due to a crash just after midnight. I-39/US 51 was closed between Casimir Road and Stanley Street, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 12:35 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Deferred Sentence In Schofield Beating Case
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused in the beating of a man outside of a Schofield tavern has entered a deferred judgement agreement in Marathon County Court. Kevin Weston of West Bend was facing felony charges of substantial battery but according to the deal that charge can be reduced to disorderly conduct if Weston fully complies with the agreement and has no new criminal charges for one year.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
California Man Arrested In Local Scam Cases
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A California man is charged with scamming elderly people in Central Wisconsin and is jailed in Marathon County. William Comfort is believed to be part of a ring that has preyed on folks in the area using the “grandparent scam.”. The perpetrators call the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Accused of Credit Card Fraud in Marshfield Arrested
GREENFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of lifting nearly $30,000 worth of goods from a Marshfield furniture store was arrested last week. Police say Timothy Lavelle Litt was in the Milwaukee area on September 20th following another attempt to commit fraud at an unspecified business. The 28-year-old is...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
One Dead in Two-Semi Crash on US 10 in Portage County
TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU) — Two semis collided in Portage County on Tuesday, resulting in one death and shutting down eastbound lanes of US Highway 10 for nearly six hours. According to the State Patrol, it happened near County Road LN in the Town of Stockton at around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Rollover Crash Victim Identified
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU) – The victim in a rollover crash on Saturday night has been identified. Antonio J. Verdone, 19, of Stratford was killed when his vehicle overturned on County Road C in Green Valley. An accident report says Verdone was traveling eastbound when he drove off the roadway,...
Comments / 0