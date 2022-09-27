WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A classic Wausau delicatessen has new owners. La Prima Deli has been sold. Tammy Bailey and Christian Pfeiffer retained ownership this week. Pfeiffer said the current menu will stay the same for now, but they do plan to add new items as well. “I really enjoy talking to people and meeting new people,” Pfeiffer said. “I think that that kind of got me interested in exploring this world and taking the jump to become an owner.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO