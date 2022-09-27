Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
President's Message: More money-saving tips for your home
Last week, we gave you 10 ideas for ways to save money around the house. This week, you'll find the next 10 money-saving ideas: #11 Don't Rinse Dishes − Two minutes of rinsing with the faucet on full power will consume 5 gallons of water − the same amount efficient dishwashers use...
Comments / 0