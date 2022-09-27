Elon News Network is following Hurricane Ian's impact in Alamance County. The center of Tropical Storm Ian has moved off of the east coast of Florida and is located east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to both the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service in Raleigh, Ian is forecasted to regain hurricane status as it continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is expected to make a second landfall in the U.S. in South Carolina on Friday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO