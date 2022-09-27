Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
chapelboro.com
Beau Maye, Brother of Luke and Drake, Joins UNC Men’s Basketball Team
A familiar name will be suiting up for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels this season. UNC announced its final roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring walk-on Beau Maye wearing No. 40. Beau is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke and older brother of current UNC quarterback Drake.
UNC Insider Rundown: Weathering the Storm
For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Most fans would’ve taken a 3-1 start to the season a month ago, without thinking twice, but it’s the way in which the defense has underdelivered that has caused trepidation to set in with the overall direction of the program. And the sense I get from talking to those in the know is that Mack Brown has felt some of that heat this week from the fanbase. After the Notre Dame game, he complimented the Irish for playing like a top-10 team and seemed to suggest that the only way for UNC to close the gap between the two teams was through recruiting. That was not received well by the school’s most prominent donors, who had watched that same Notre Dame team struggle with California and lose to Marshall, feeling as if the product on the field for Carolina doesn’t come close to matching up with the level of talent coming in.
Preview: Duke (3-1) will battle wind, rain, and Virginia (2-2) on Saturday night
After completing the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 3-1 record, the Blue Devils return home to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium to open conference play against the Virginia Cavaliers. In what will likely be a rain soaked affair due to the lingering effects of the remnants of...
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
247Sports
BOOM! UCF Lands 3 Star Wing Commitment
RALEIGH, N.C.- UCF Men’s Basketball head coach Johnny Dawkins has added another big time versatile wing player, landing three star Brewster Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) small forward Comeh Emuobor. The 6’5, 190 lbs wing has gained a reputation as an elite two way player. Emuobor joins Joey Hart in...
Clawson's Mindset mantra crucial as No. 22 Deacs travel to face No. 23 Florida State
The theme devised by Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson for this season is perfectly suited for the task at hand this week for the Demon Deacons. Coming off an emotional double-overtime loss in front of a sold-out crowd at Truist Field to No. 5 Clemson?. Traveling to Tallahassee to...
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
[PODCAST] A preview and prediction as Virginia travels to Duke
Virginia football (2-2) will travel to Duke (3-1) hoping to bounce back from its road loss to Syracuse. The Cavaliers have won the last seven meetings between the two teams, meanwhile Blue Devils are looking to secure its first win in the ACC since their 2020 victory over the Orange.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Hold Special Signing for Perry Coxe
DURHAM -- On the afternoon of September 9, the Duke women's soccer team signed more than just another star player to their roster. The Blue Devils signed Perry Coxe. Perry Coxe is a 5-year-old girl from Apex, N.C., who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor in her right kidney in September of 2021. Through the non-profit organization, Team IMPACT, Perry was introduced to the Duke women's soccer team in the Spring of 2022.
bigeasymagazine.com
Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?
The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
UNC Football: Latest Update on Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech
With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the North Carolina area this weekend, will Saturday’s UNC football game be played as scheduled?. There’s a possibility that Hurricane Ian will make an impact on the United States over the next few days, which has some sporting events up in the air as to whether they will be played as scheduled.
cbs17
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
Garner coach apologizes for unsportsmanlike conduct after 49-0 loss against rival
“My decision to not shake hands after the game was made in the heat of the moment,” Garner High’s football coach wrote in an email to parents.
Old Gold Black
BYU incident reveals the persistence racism in college athletics
Racism within the sporting world runs deep— historically, but also today. During a women’s volleyball game at Brigham Young University on Aug. 26, Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter for Duke’s women’s team, and her “fellow African American teammates … were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” according to her statement released two days after the game.
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
When you think of comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, the keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burgers spots that you should certainly visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food and no matter how you prefer your burgers, you will definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three amazing burgers places in North Carolina.
Retired officer returning from trip discovers big NC lottery win. ‘All the emotions’
“I had to let it sink in.”
I won a $1million lottery – see how I predicted my win
ONE woman had a gut feeling that led to a $1million lottery win. Greensboro, North Carolina resident Licette Griffin in a convenience store when she made a bold prediction. Licette noted to the clerk that she had a feeling she was going to win soon. The next day, Licette was...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
