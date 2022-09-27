For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Most fans would’ve taken a 3-1 start to the season a month ago, without thinking twice, but it’s the way in which the defense has underdelivered that has caused trepidation to set in with the overall direction of the program. And the sense I get from talking to those in the know is that Mack Brown has felt some of that heat this week from the fanbase. After the Notre Dame game, he complimented the Irish for playing like a top-10 team and seemed to suggest that the only way for UNC to close the gap between the two teams was through recruiting. That was not received well by the school’s most prominent donors, who had watched that same Notre Dame team struggle with California and lose to Marshall, feeling as if the product on the field for Carolina doesn’t come close to matching up with the level of talent coming in.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO