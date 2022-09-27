Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
wrestlinginc.com
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
ComicBook
Rick and Scott Steiner Question Bron Breakker's Name Change During Table for 3
WWE's decision to change Bronson Rechsteiner's in-ring name from Rex Steiner to Bron Breakker has been a consistent talking point ever since the current NXT Champion first made his NXT 2.0 debut. Even his own father and uncle, WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, openly asked Bron about it during the latest Table for 3. Rick posed the question by asking, "I know (the) came up with Bron Breakker. Why not Bron Steiner or something?" Scott then chimed in to say, "Yeah, who comes up with that?"
411mania.com
Tommaso Ciampa on Loving His Time on the Main Roster, Why He Appreciates The Miz
– During a recent interview with WrestleRant’s Graham Matthews during WWE SummerSlam weekend, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his move to the main WWE roster, working with The Miz, and more. Below are some highlights:. Tommaso Ciampa on his move to the main roster: “Yeah, I’m loving it so far. There’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names 'Childhood Hero' She Wants WWE Match Against
Ever since returning at WWE SummerSlam with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, Bayley has been focused on overtaking the women's division. She will have her best opportunity yet to do so when she steps into the ring against Bianca Belair to challenge for the "Raw" Women's Title at Extreme Rules on October 8. Despite major opportunities that lie ahead and the accomplishments she's already achieved, Bayley told "The Five Count" what plans she has for the remainder of her career before she hangs up the boots for good.
411mania.com
MJF On His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Don’t Make The Cut
MJF recently weighed in on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (beyond just himself four times) and why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon didn’t make his cut. The AEW star was a guest on KFC Radio and was presented with the oft-asked question. He also weighed in on some of the names that didn’t make his top four, as you can see from the highlights below:
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Recalls How the WWE Royal Rumble 2005 Finish Was Supposed to End
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recalled the finish to the Royal Rumble match at the 2005 event, where both John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at much the same time. This led to an improvised finish with Vince McMahon coming out and inadvertently tearing both of his quad muscles. Below are some highlights of Korderas discussing the finish:
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Denies They’ve Been Released From The Company
In recent weeks there’s been a lot of talk about WWE contacting former stars who are currently with AEW about possibly returning to the company. Malakai Black is a name that’s been a hot topic and it was recently reported that he was granted a conditional release from All Elite Wrestling. However, Black addressed the reports during an Instagram live stream and he denied that he’s been released from AEW while saying that he’ll be back with the company soon.
Popculture
'WWE Raw' Lets Glaring Blunder Slip Through
WWE fans noticed an error while watching WWE Raw on Monday night. When Seth Rollins was being introduced, the chyron described his Money in the Bank cash-in as the "The Height of the Century." When fans saw it on live television, they went to social media to correct WWE, saying it should be "The Heist of the Century."
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Feud He Felt Was In 'Poor Taste'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts' struggles with sobriety have been the beating heart of his own redemption story, but they've also been the source of crass parody. The most infamous of those disgusting instances was his feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in 1996. Trying to put his life together, and being born again, Roberts was put in a feud that saw him constantly mocked by Lawler.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Recalls Refereeing Infamous Match Between The Acolytes & Public Enemy
– WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman recently spoke to former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who spoke about an infamous matchup and incident involving The Acolytes (Farooq and Bradshaw) vs. Public Enemy on a March 1999 episode of Sunday Night Heat. According to Korderas, Public Enemy said before the match that they weren’t going to go along with the initially planned finish.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.27.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Things got shaken up in a big way last week as Ilja Dragunov debuted to add quite the wild card. JD McDonagh is the new #1 contender to Bron Breakker’s NXT Title but Dragunov is going to be put into a top spot rather quickly. This should be interesting on top of everything else around here so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
PWMania
Matt Jackson Breaks His Silence Since Backstage Altercation With CM Punk
After being suspended from AEW for his role in a fight that occurred backstage at AEW All Out, Matt Jackson has broken his silence to address the situation. After the altercation that took place backstage between CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out, AEW placed Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler on suspension. This occurred after Punk publicly insulted the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW during the press conference.
