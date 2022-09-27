Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. “The guys are still fighting. We’re looking to make some noise,” right-hander Mike Bauman said after the Red Sox won 5-3 to send the Orioles to their fifth loss in six games. “Things didn’t necessarily go our way, but there’s a lot of baseball left and we’re looking to get back on our feet this next series in New York.” J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly earned his first career victory and Boston beat Baltimore for the third straight game. The Orioles were 3 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot after winning the series opener but face the first-place Yankees this weekend needing to overcome at best a 4 1/2-game deficit to Seattle with just six games to play.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO