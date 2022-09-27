Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:
3-3-8-3
(three, three, eight, three)
