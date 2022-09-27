ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

3-3-8-3

(three, three, eight, three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one) (three, ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: five) Poker Lotto. JH-AS-4D-6D-9S (JH, AS, 4D, 6D, 9S) Midday Daily 3. 2-6-0 (two, six, zero) Midday Daily 4. 9-9-5-8 (nine, nine, five, eight) Daily 3. 6-4-9 (six, four,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart. “The guys are still fighting. We’re looking to make some noise,” right-hander Mike Bauman said after the Red Sox won 5-3 to send the Orioles to their fifth loss in six games. “Things didn’t necessarily go our way, but there’s a lot of baseball left and we’re looking to get back on our feet this next series in New York.” J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly earned his first career victory and Boston beat Baltimore for the third straight game. The Orioles were 3 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot after winning the series opener but face the first-place Yankees this weekend needing to overcome at best a 4 1/2-game deficit to Seattle with just six games to play.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Braintree, MA
Braintree, MA
Lifestyle
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Lottery
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

AP source: Mets calling up top prospect Álvarez vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Álvarez for their pivotal weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the Mets had not yet announced the transaction. The 20-year-old Álvarez is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com, which reported his promotion earlier. He batted .260 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs and an .885 OPS combined at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season. New York leads the NL East by one game over the defending World Series champion Braves heading into their three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday night. Both teams are headed to the playoffs and have six games remaining in the regular season.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income. The additional cuts would be triggered by revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation. The roughly $1 billion measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year no longer will have to pay state income taxes.
MISSOURI STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Teachers union leader dismisses focus on college and careers

THE SUCCESSION OF state legislators and teachers who testified before the state board of education last month came with detailed arguments against a proposal to raise the minimum passing score on the 10th grade MCAS exam. Max Page came with a blistering condemnation of the entire foundation of the state’s education system.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston on Thursday, many likely heeding officials’ warnings to seek higher ground. Storefronts were sandbagged to ward off high water levels in an area prone to inundation. Along the Battery area at the southern tip of the 350-year-old city’s peninsula, locals and tourists alike took selfies against the choppy backdrop of whitecaps in Charleston Harbor as palm trees bent in gusty wind. With winds holding at 85 mph (140 kph), the National Hurricane Center’s update at 2 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 175 miles (285 km) southeast of Charleston and forecast a “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
WCAX

New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Angels' Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th vs Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics before Conner Capel singled with two outs to break it up. Capel hit a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into left-center field. Even if Soto had been able to field it, he would have had trouble throwing out Capel. Dermis Garcia followed with a clean single to left before Ohtani retired Shea Langeliers on a grounder to third to end the inning. The Angels lead 4-0. The two-way superstar from Japan also extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI single in the first. It is the longest current streak in the majors.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy