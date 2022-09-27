ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Man accused of raping minor at North Jackson truck stop indicted

A man from the Cincinnati area accused of raping a minor at a truck stop in North Jackson in 2019 has been indicted on Thursday. Forty-year-old Shavkat Abushukurov was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of kidnapping.
NORTH JACKSON, OH
cleveland19.com

31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
NORTH RANDALL, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deerfield Township, OH
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Berlin Center, OH
City
Windham, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, OH
WFMJ.com

One victim dead after shooting on Youngstown's north side

One victim has been pronounced deceased after a shooting incident on Youngstown's north side. Police were dispatched to New York Avenue in Youngstown shortly after 6:00 p.m. in reference to a 21-year-old male victim being shot. While in route, police were advised that the victim was already being driven to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot a man who was trying to enter a home. Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the village, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect was at her home, in violation of a protection order, and that she was hiding for her safety.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Woman hospitalized after car vs. train crash in Struthers

One woman has been taken to the hospital after a car vs. train crash near State Street in Struthers. Pictures taken by 21 News crews indicate an SUV was struck on the passenger side by the train. Airbags appear to have been deployed. OSP was on scene and told 21...
STRUTHERS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities

A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
theccmonline.com

Investigation begins into early morning fatal fire

On Sept. 29 at 4:19 a.m., the Great Tral Fire District was dispatched to a shed fire at 2256 Alliance Rd., Malvern, where there was a fatality. The shed was being used as a residence. “The building was fully engulfed,” said Chief Ralph Castellucci. “This is a fatality, fire units...
MALVERN, OH
WFMJ.com

Car leads police on high-speed chase from Brookfield to Youngstown

A police chase that lasted nearly a half hour with speeds up to 100 miles per hour traveled through two counties and ended on Youngstown's East Side on Tuesday. Police began pursuing a car for a license plate violation from Route 62 and the state line in Brookfield Township at around 10:10 a.m.
WFMJ.com

Section of Styme Road in Poland Township to close October 3-7

Portions of Styme Road in Poland Township will be closed beginning Monday, October 3 and ending Friday, October 7. Styme Road will be closed from Route 224 to State Line Road during this time. The closure is necessary for culvert replacements. The detour to get to State Line Road will...
POLAND, OH
YourErie

Conneaut, Ohio woman pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm charges

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneaut, Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm. Jennifer Glasscock, 38, was pulled over by a Pennsylvania State Trooper on Nov. 30. She was in Lawrence County. While approaching the vehicle, the Trooper saw Glasscock with an open […]
CONNEAUT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy