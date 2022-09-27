Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Plea set Monday for Columbiana area man charged with death of infant son
The trial of a Columbiana County man charged in connection with the death of his infant child has been canceled now that he has agreed to enter a plea in the case. According to court records, a plea hearing has been scheduled on Monday for 30-year-old Aaron Delo of Elkrun Township.
WFMJ.com
Man accused of raping minor at North Jackson truck stop indicted
A man from the Cincinnati area accused of raping a minor at a truck stop in North Jackson in 2019 has been indicted on Thursday. Forty-year-old Shavkat Abushukurov was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of kidnapping.
WFMJ.com
Newton Township mom accused of beating, slamming 5-year-old son to the ground
Bond is set at $50,000 for a Trumbull County woman accused of administering excessive punishment to a child. According to a complaint filed by a Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputy, 27-year-old Amber McElravy threw her five-year-old son across a room, slammed him to the ground, and continuously struck him with a belt.
cleveland19.com
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
whbc.com
A Tuscarawas County Domestic Dispute leads to the death of the Suspect
A 43-year old man is dead following a domestic dispute in Mineral City yesterday morning. According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell Everett Martin died at the scene. Deputies say a woman called police because a man at her home, who she had a protection order against, was trying to get inside. She was hiding.
WFMJ.com
One victim dead after shooting on Youngstown's north side
One victim has been pronounced deceased after a shooting incident on Youngstown's north side. Police were dispatched to New York Avenue in Youngstown shortly after 6:00 p.m. in reference to a 21-year-old male victim being shot. While in route, police were advised that the victim was already being driven to...
10-year-old killed by train in Painesville
A person was hit and killed by a train in Painseville on Wednesday evening.
Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call
Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot a man who was trying to enter a home. Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the village, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect was at her home, in violation of a protection order, and that she was hiding for her safety.
Ohio officer shot and killed an armed man during a domestic call
A 43-year-old man died after police in Ohio were called to a domestic dispute on Wednesday in Mineral City News outlets report that Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic call from a woman who said she had a protection order against her. She said she was hiding in the home for safety. Deputies […]
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
WFMJ.com
Woman hospitalized after car vs. train crash in Struthers
One woman has been taken to the hospital after a car vs. train crash near State Street in Struthers. Pictures taken by 21 News crews indicate an SUV was struck on the passenger side by the train. Airbags appear to have been deployed. OSP was on scene and told 21...
Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities
A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
theccmonline.com
Investigation begins into early morning fatal fire
On Sept. 29 at 4:19 a.m., the Great Tral Fire District was dispatched to a shed fire at 2256 Alliance Rd., Malvern, where there was a fatality. The shed was being used as a residence. “The building was fully engulfed,” said Chief Ralph Castellucci. “This is a fatality, fire units...
Missing Adult Alert issued for Bay Village man: What authorities are saying
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — The Bay Village Police Department is asking for the public's help after issuing a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a Cuyahoga County man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities say...
WFMJ.com
Car leads police on high-speed chase from Brookfield to Youngstown
A police chase that lasted nearly a half hour with speeds up to 100 miles per hour traveled through two counties and ended on Youngstown's East Side on Tuesday. Police began pursuing a car for a license plate violation from Route 62 and the state line in Brookfield Township at around 10:10 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Louisiana man charged in Mahoning, Columbiana County human trafficking sweep indicted
A Louisiana man was indicted in Mahoning County on Thursday on charges relating to an attempt at sexual contact with a minor. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Dupuis was indicted on one count of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools. Dupuis...
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
WFMJ.com
Section of Styme Road in Poland Township to close October 3-7
Portions of Styme Road in Poland Township will be closed beginning Monday, October 3 and ending Friday, October 7. Styme Road will be closed from Route 224 to State Line Road during this time. The closure is necessary for culvert replacements. The detour to get to State Line Road will...
Conneaut, Ohio woman pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm charges
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneaut, Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm. Jennifer Glasscock, 38, was pulled over by a Pennsylvania State Trooper on Nov. 30. She was in Lawrence County. While approaching the vehicle, the Trooper saw Glasscock with an open […]
