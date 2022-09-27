ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in 'MassCash' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

22-25-27-30-34

(twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)

