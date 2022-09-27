ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

01-08-11-31-57, Cash Ball: 4

(one, eight, eleven, thirty-one, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN

Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
TRENTON, NJ
WGAL

Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies

PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
The Associated Press

Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers...
ANAHEIM, CA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview

Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash4life
NJ.com

Getaway driver admits role in botched N.J. bank robbery

A 43-year-old Philadelphia man admitted Tuesday he was the getaway driver for a bank robbery in Salem County more than four years ago. Kenneth S. Thompson pleaded guilty to bank robbery in federal court in Camden and will be sentenced Feb. 1, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second of three AL wild cards and reduced their magic number to one for clinching a postseason spot. One more win or a Baltimore loss would give Seattle its first playoff appearance since 2001, ending the longest drought in the four major North American professional sports. “The goal is to win the World Series, it’s not just ending the drought,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We will end the drought tomorrow.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Rising Threat to Homeowners

Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
njbmagazine.com

NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Community Street Teams: A Path to Coordinated Public Safety

Trenton Community Street Teams (TCST) has been hard at work engaging with community leaders, doing community service, and providing information to Trenton residents across the city. Started earlier this year, TCST was created in response to the uptick in violent crime in recent years and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It...
TRENTON, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy