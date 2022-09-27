ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Hughesville area tonight, September 29. This checkpoint is grant funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office. Checkpoints serve a critical role in promoting public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man stabbed to death near McDonald's in Adelphi, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Adelphi according to Prince George's County Police Department. Officers responded to the area shortly after 3 p.m. Once on scene, they found the man outside suffering from a...
ADELPHI, MD
WTOP

Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

