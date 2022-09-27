Read full article on original website
PHOTOS | Police looking for suspects linked to several ATM thefts across Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A search is underway for several suspects linked to ATM thefts in the Fairfax County, Va. area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). "Between midnight and six a.m., they force entry into convenience stores that are known to have these stand-alone ATMs," said...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
MPD asks for public's help in search for two burglary suspects in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) needs your help to identify two burglary suspects. The burglary happened on Sept. 23, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, MPD officials said. At around 6 a.m., the suspects entered a property, took items belonging to the owner of...
Gunman robs USPS letter carrier of keys in Kensington neighborhood; police investigating
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — An armed robber confronted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Kensington, Md. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Saul Road and Hillridge Drive near the Washington D.C. Mormon Temple....
Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Hughesville area tonight, September 29. This checkpoint is grant funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office. Checkpoints serve a critical role in promoting public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
57-year-old man attempts movie scene getaway in Stafford County
The Hyundai Sonata Pandolfi reportedly crashedCourtesy of Stafford Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old man in Stafford County attempted a getaway from a movie and hit a snag—literally.
Virginia man involved with MS-13 sentenced to life in prison, Department of Justice says
A 33-year-old man from White Post, Va. was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his leadership role in multiple violent crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Andy Tovar is considered to be one of the highest ranking MS-13 members and gave orders that resulted in a...
Police tighten perimeter around NE DC neighborhood after homicide suspect shoots at officers
WASHINGTON — An armed suspect wanted on murder charges shot at police officers before running away into a residential building in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Officials are keeping a tight perimeter around the neighborhood where he was last seen. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received...
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
LOOK: MPD looking for 2 people in connection to Southeast DC double shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's help in locating suspects in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday police found two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of...
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
Virginia Teen Issues Heartbreaking Apology to Mom After Wrecking Her Vehicle
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mother on GoFundMe after he wrecked her vehicle in an accident, leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings made a plea to anyone who would read his letter that he needed help to get his mom, Kimberly Marshall,...
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Man stabbed to death near McDonald's in Adelphi, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Adelphi according to Prince George's County Police Department. Officers responded to the area shortly after 3 p.m. Once on scene, they found the man outside suffering from a...
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
In digital town hall, Metro GM addresses how WMATA is addressing rider safety concerns
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Tuesday afternoon Metro did a first of its kind town hall on Facebook in which the general manager and the director of the rail operations control center took questions that had been posed by riders. Rider Danielle MacDonald said although some things have improved in...
Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case
A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
