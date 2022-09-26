ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

scvnews.com

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Unsafe parking structures endanger students

Cal State Fullerton pushes to transform the university from a commuter school to a residential campus in hopes to strengthen the campus experience, but it should refocus efforts toward safer parking for its overwhelming number of commuter students instead. According to CSUF’s master plan the vision is to increase student...
FULLERTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Door-to-door recycling company looks to expand

IRVINE, Calif. — As a former delivery driver for UPS and Amazon, Omar Hernandez is used to working out of an office on wheels, but he no longer delivers packages. His cargo now is bottles and cans. Hernandez has been working for a company called Recycle from Home since January, and its popularity is growing.
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?

Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Push Through Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Projects, Without Input from the Planning Commission … or Irvine Residents

The actions came despite objections that the agreements and supporting information totaling more than 600 pages were made public just a week before the Council meeting and were being pushed through without public input or any review by the City’s Finance Commission, Planning Commission or Transportation Commission. City staff...
IRVINE, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Voice of OC

Mission Viejo Appoints City Manager to Run the Town After Judge Boots Council Majority

Three Mission Viejo City Council members showed up for their last meeting Tuesday night and handed the city manager a blank check in contracting powers to run the city. An Orange County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of their removal earlier this month in a lawsuit claiming they illegally extended their terms – meaning there will no longer be enough council members to establish a quorum.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Education
Education
CBS LA

Monterey Park man not getting mail after carrier claimed 7-pound dog was safety danger

UPDATE: After CBS reached out to the postal service, Gallegos was contacted by the postmaster, who disclosed that they would be resuming his mail service. A Monterey Park man and his 83-year-old mother have to find another way to get their mail after the postal worker who services the address has refused to deliver, and it's all thanks to a seven pound dog.Sasha, an 11-year-old white chihuahua, likes to bark a lot but does not bite, according to her owner, Sergio Gallegos. Even so, her feistiness has led to a suspension of mail service after Gallegos' mailman claimed the dog posed a...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
cityofsignalhill.org

New updated masking guidance from the state starting 9/23

New updated masking guidance from the state starting 9/23. Public Health will shift from strongly recommending indoor masking for the general public to individual preference unless required by the state. Additionally, Los Angeles County ended its local health order requiring masking while aboard public transit or inside transportation hubs, such...
SIGNAL HILL, CA
kcrw.com

Will Mission Viejo lose majority of its City Council in just a few days?

Three members of the Mission Viejo City Council may be removed by the end of September — unless the California Court of Appeal gets involved. Last month, a resident sued Councilmembers Wendy Bucknum, Greg Raths, and Ed Sachs for improperly extending their term limits. A judge ruled that the three had 30 days to file or get an appeal — or they would need to leave their posts.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
LONG BEACH, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Retail-office project planned for Chino

A retail-office project that will cover nearly 170,000 square feet will be developed in Chino. Town Center at the Preserve will be built within The Preserve at Chino, a master-planned community at Pine Avenue and Main Street, according to Lewis Retail Centers in Upland. Lewis Retail is the developer of...

