Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
scvnews.com
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
Long Beach home health care placement agencies fined nearly $2M
Two Long Beach-based home health care placement agencies were fined nearly $1.9 million for allegedly improperly misclassifying 66 home health workers as independent contractors, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office announced today.
dailytitan.com
Unsafe parking structures endanger students
Cal State Fullerton pushes to transform the university from a commuter school to a residential campus in hopes to strengthen the campus experience, but it should refocus efforts toward safer parking for its overwhelming number of commuter students instead. According to CSUF’s master plan the vision is to increase student...
spectrumnews1.com
Door-to-door recycling company looks to expand
IRVINE, Calif. — As a former delivery driver for UPS and Amazon, Omar Hernandez is used to working out of an office on wheels, but he no longer delivers packages. His cargo now is bottles and cans. Hernandez has been working for a company called Recycle from Home since January, and its popularity is growing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?
Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Push Through Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Projects, Without Input from the Planning Commission … or Irvine Residents
The actions came despite objections that the agreements and supporting information totaling more than 600 pages were made public just a week before the Council meeting and were being pushed through without public input or any review by the City’s Finance Commission, Planning Commission or Transportation Commission. City staff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
theeastsiderla.com
A Cypress Park Catholic school is down to 50 students -- How does it grow from there?
Cypress Park -- Divine Saviour School has a lot going for it: A science, technology, engineering and math program. Before- and after-school care and activities. And parents who drive miles out of their way to send their children to the Catholic school. All Divine Savior needs is more students. News...
Mission Viejo Appoints City Manager to Run the Town After Judge Boots Council Majority
Three Mission Viejo City Council members showed up for their last meeting Tuesday night and handed the city manager a blank check in contracting powers to run the city. An Orange County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of their removal earlier this month in a lawsuit claiming they illegally extended their terms – meaning there will no longer be enough council members to establish a quorum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monterey Park man not getting mail after carrier claimed 7-pound dog was safety danger
UPDATE: After CBS reached out to the postal service, Gallegos was contacted by the postmaster, who disclosed that they would be resuming his mail service. A Monterey Park man and his 83-year-old mother have to find another way to get their mail after the postal worker who services the address has refused to deliver, and it's all thanks to a seven pound dog.Sasha, an 11-year-old white chihuahua, likes to bark a lot but does not bite, according to her owner, Sergio Gallegos. Even so, her feistiness has led to a suspension of mail service after Gallegos' mailman claimed the dog posed a...
cityofsignalhill.org
New updated masking guidance from the state starting 9/23
New updated masking guidance from the state starting 9/23. Public Health will shift from strongly recommending indoor masking for the general public to individual preference unless required by the state. Additionally, Los Angeles County ended its local health order requiring masking while aboard public transit or inside transportation hubs, such...
kcrw.com
Will Mission Viejo lose majority of its City Council in just a few days?
Three members of the Mission Viejo City Council may be removed by the end of September — unless the California Court of Appeal gets involved. Last month, a resident sued Councilmembers Wendy Bucknum, Greg Raths, and Ed Sachs for improperly extending their term limits. A judge ruled that the three had 30 days to file or get an appeal — or they would need to leave their posts.
More than one in four SoCal families are unable to pay energy bills. Heat waves may make it worse
According to an ABC7 analysis, more than a third of SoCal families had to reduce basic necessities, such as food or medicine, to pay an energy bill.
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
iebusinessdaily.com
Retail-office project planned for Chino
A retail-office project that will cover nearly 170,000 square feet will be developed in Chino. Town Center at the Preserve will be built within The Preserve at Chino, a master-planned community at Pine Avenue and Main Street, according to Lewis Retail Centers in Upland. Lewis Retail is the developer of...
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley Shopping Center Placed up for Sale With Guidance Set at $14.95MM
A nearly fully leased retail center in one of Santa Clarita’s most prominent retail corridors has recently been placed up for sale. According to the offering memorandum from CBRE, the property – also known as Golden Valley Shopping Center – has been listed with guidance set at $14.95 million, or about $660 per square foot.
Comments / 0