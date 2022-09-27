Read full article on original website
paul cederholm
2d ago
yeah that sounds like the insurance company let's charge more money for electric cars because they can insurance company's been controlling our lives for years we're going to realize that these people are not our friends
Reply
3
Big Block Stang
2d ago
my homeowners insurance wont cover a charging station inside of the garage. or will it cover me if the car is parked in the garage. it must be left outside due to fire possibility
Reply
2
Comments / 4