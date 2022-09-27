Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Leverage Redemption Season 2 Trailer: The Con is Back On!
Amazon's ad-supported Freevee will take viewers back to the world of Leverage: Redemption in November. Leverage: Redemption Season 2 is set to premiere on November 16 exclusively in the U.S. and UK. Leverage: Redemption follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against wealthy and powerful...
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1
Jay and Sam welcome the first official guests to the Woodstone B&B. They fall through the flooring due to the termites. Jay hit his head from the fall. Sam wants him to stay in bed and rest. Jay goes searching around the building looking for ghosts; he believed that the...
TV Fanatic
Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2 Online
Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Big Sky S3E2 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 2, Jenny is shocked to find her past tied to a case, while Cassie and Beau track the still-missing backpacker.
Brook Lynn on GENERAL HOSPITAL Recast Again
Don’t be confused when Brook Lynn looks a little different on GENERAL HOSPITAL during the week of Oct. 3… although she’ll still look very familiar! The role is once again being temporarily recast with Briana Lane stepping in for Amanda Setton, but this time it’s only for just one episode.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom
With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
TV Fanatic
La Brea's Eoin Macken Discusses His Favorite Part of Playing Gavin Harris, Gavin & Izzy's Relationship, & His New Netflix Film
On NBC's family adventure and sinkhole drama, La Brea, Eoin Macken portrays the estranged husband of Eve (Natalie Zea). In La Brea Season 2, Gavin, their daughter Izzy, and Ella have landed in prehistoric Seattle in search of their loved ones. It's their turn to deal with prehistoric creatures and the elements.
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1
The ladies are divided, with Lisa Barlow being pretty much ostracized after her rant about Meredith and her family. Meredith wastes no time in making claims that Lisa's companies don't make money and that their life isn't as good as she makes it out to be. Lisa meets with Heather...
TV Fanatic
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 4
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
FBI Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Love is Blind
That was the message behind FBI Season 5 Episode 2. Did watching young love in action make Nina and Scola think twice about their budding relationship?. Her, for sure, him, not so much. A possible relationship between the two of them had been hinted about as far back as FBI...
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire
Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC and AMC+. The series has landed a renewal ahead of its premiere. Get the details.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Everybody Knows The Dice Are Loaded
Stabler's on a new case featuring a Godfather-like family that believes it owns all of New York City. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2 introduced the Silas family, and they seemed like realistic uber-wealthy people who are used to getting whatever they want. This case felt more...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2 Review: Battle Lines
It was only a matter of time. Once the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and allowed states to decide for themselves whether or not to keep abortion legal, Law & Order was sure to take on this controversial ruling. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 2 did just that,...
TV Fanatic
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 1
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6
The Cerritos is supporting the Vancouver while Captain Gwen opens post-war trade negotiations with the Karemma from the Gamma Quadrant. The Cerritos will be providing Alpha Quadrant gifts as a sign of good will. En route, Admiral Buenamigo contacts Freeman and informs her that she will be conducting the negotiations...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Show Them What You Got, Baby
A few things came to light on Monarch Season 1 Episode 3; as Albie's infidelity became a topic of discussion among the sisters, Kayla found out that she was pregnant, and Nicky gave the slimy Clive the ole heave-ho. But, of course, more concerning than ever, that body Albie buried?...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Quantum Leap & 9-1-1 Slip
FOX's 9-1-1 (4.6 million viewers/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.2 million/0.3 rating) each dipped. Both shows were big gainers for FOX in Live+3 last week, so they each have devoted audiences. The Neighborhood (5 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS (6.1 million/0.4 rating) were relatively...
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Announces Return Dates for The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, and More!
Apple TV+ is closing in on return dates for some of its most popular series. The streaming service unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with The Mosquito Coast continuing its high-stakes journey in Season 2 on November 4.
TV Fanatic
American Horror Story Season 11: Title and Premiere Date Revealed
American Horror Story returns next month. FX on Thursday confirmed the new series will be titled American Horror Story: New York City, and will premiere Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of...
