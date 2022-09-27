Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts Daily
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
Lake Worth-area man, 21, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Publix parking lot
GREENACRES — A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening in Greenacres has died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jose Villanueva of suburban Lake Worth in announcing his death Wednesday. ...
wflx.com
Purple Alert issued for missing man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is looking for a man who was last seen four days ago. The police department says 35-year-old Darion Cooley was last seen on 23rd Street in West Palm Beach. Cooley is 6'2, weighs 200 lbs. and has...
850wftl.com
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested, Accused of Auto Theft, Facing 30 Charges in Miramar
An 18-year-old Miami Gardens man is facing 30 charges following a car theft in Miramar, police said. Jlen McNeill was caught driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that was reported stolen from outside a Subway restaurant about 7 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the arrest report. An officer conducted a...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
NBC Miami
Masseuse Terrorized with Stun Gun and Robbed in Margate, Suspect Arrested
He walked into the massage parlor posing as a customer but fled when the employee dropped to the ground and started screaming, said Margate Police. Anthony Dana Banks, 22, entered the Asian Massage Parlor at 632 State Road 7 on Thursday and asked about the cost of a session, police said.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested, Accused of Bomb Threat Against Broward Sheriff's Office
A 31-year-old man who threatened to blow up the Broward Sheriff’s Office unless police left him alone is in more trouble with the law, records show. Christopher Matthew Smith is accused of calling 911 on Aug. 22 and demanding to speak to Sheriff Gregory Tony. “Get the Sheriff on...
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office Rapid Response Team headed to Lee County
Summoned to help serve and protect on the west coast, a rapid response team from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is headed to Lee County Friday morning. Trained by Homeland Security for missions like these, a team of 15 from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is going to help law enforcement agencies dealing with damage and loss in their own personal lives.
cw34.com
Officer-involved shooting outside Greenacres Publix sends man to hospital, puts deputy on leave
GREENACRES — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and wounded a man during an "active shooter" incident in a Publix supermarket parking lot in Greenacres on Monday evening, the sheriff's office said. PBSO did not immediately identify the injured man beyond saying he was about 21 years old. Paramedics took him...
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
850wftl.com
Local man dies after his vehicle became airborne and struck a tree
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — A 33-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The incident occurred on Sept. 24th in the area of McNab Road and South Dixie Highway. The Broward County Sheriff’s office says that the victim, Johnnie Young, was...
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. ONE ARRESTED FOLLOWING A STRING OF FORT PIERCE BURGLARIES. On September 22, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., Fort Pierce Police...
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
wflx.com
Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston
Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
bulletin-news.com
Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach
Police claim they spotted a Pembroke Pines firefighter on Miami Beach with cocaine and other substances; he is now being charged. According to an arrest report, Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was detained early on Sunday on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the complaint, an...
cw34.com
Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
