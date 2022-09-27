ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

wflx.com

Man shot by deputy dies after incident at Greenacres Publix

A man who was shot by deputies in the parking lot of a Greenacres Publix has died days later from his injuries. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to a call Monday night of an "armed suspicious person" who "fired several rounds into the air."
GREENACRES, FL
cw34.com

Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
GREENACRES, FL
cw34.com

Purple Alert issued for missing man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is looking for a man who was last seen four days ago. The police department says 35-year-old Darion Cooley was last seen on 23rd Street in West Palm Beach. Cooley is 6'2, weighs 200 lbs. and has...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

PBSO deputy shoots gun-wielding man in Publix parking lot

(GREENACRES, FLA) — Palm Beach County deputies responded to a suspicious person wielding a firearm in the parking lot of Publix in Greenacres on Monday. When deputies arrived, they confronted the armed male in parking lot and attempted to negotiate and deescalate the situation. PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says,...
GREENACRES, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Arrested, Accused of Auto Theft, Facing 30 Charges in Miramar

An 18-year-old Miami Gardens man is facing 30 charges following a car theft in Miramar, police said. Jlen McNeill was caught driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that was reported stolen from outside a Subway restaurant about 7 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the arrest report. An officer conducted a...
MIRAMAR, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
wflx.com

Martin County Sheriff's Office Rapid Response Team headed to Lee County

Summoned to help serve and protect on the west coast, a rapid response team from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is headed to Lee County Friday morning. Trained by Homeland Security for missions like these, a team of 15 from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is going to help law enforcement agencies dealing with damage and loss in their own personal lives.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Gunshots outside Publix; deputy-involved shooting in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities say an active shooter situation was avoided at a Publix in Greenacres thanks to deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot of the Publix located off S. Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane.
GREENACRES, FL
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston

Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
CLEWISTON, FL
bulletin-news.com

Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach

Police claim they spotted a Pembroke Pines firefighter on Miami Beach with cocaine and other substances; he is now being charged. According to an arrest report, Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was detained early on Sunday on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the complaint, an...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Florida man arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to detectives

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 32-year-old man from Port. St. Lucie was arrested for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover detectives. Detectives said during an undercover sting, they bought drugs from Isaiah Thompson, 32, on multiple occasions, leading to the seizure of 77 grams of cocaine. Detectives also discovered that some of the cocaine contained fentanyl.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

