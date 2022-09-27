ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Driver trapped after school bus and 1-ton dump truck crash in Barnstable

By Susannah Sudborough
 3 days ago

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to officials.

A school bus driver became trapped and had to be freed Monday morning after the bus and a one-ton dump truck collided in Barnstable, according to officials.

Authorities said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The Centerville-Osterville Marstons Mills Fire Department said in a news release that it was called to the intersection of River Road and Rosa Lane in the neighborhood of Marston Mills for a report of a crash involving a school bus around 7:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, according to the statement, they found that a one-ton dump truck and bus had collided. The school bus had been badly damaged due to the crash, officials said.

Firefighters used extrication equipment to free the school bus driver.

NBC 10 Boston reported that he is expected to survive.

The driver of the dump truck did not need freeing from his truck but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment, fire officials said. NBC 10 Boston reported that his injuries were minor.

Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash, officials said.

More
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boston

First responders were called to a Boston roadway Wednesday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department. According to BPD, the car collided with the pedestrian in the area of Spice and Cambridge Street. The victim was conscious and alert when they were...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
FALMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
CBS Boston

2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says

QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail. "This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV....
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police searching for missing 10-year-old

BOSTON — Authorities are on the lookout for a girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Jaslene Cirino, 10, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Bates Elementary School, 426 Beech Street in Roslindale, according to Boston Police. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
BOSTON, MA
