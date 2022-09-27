ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brook Lynn on GENERAL HOSPITAL Recast Again

Don’t be confused when Brook Lynn looks a little different on GENERAL HOSPITAL during the week of Oct. 3… although she’ll still look very familiar! The role is once again being temporarily recast with Briana Lane stepping in for Amanda Setton, but this time it’s only for just one episode.
