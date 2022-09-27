Read full article on original website
Related
Brook Lynn on GENERAL HOSPITAL Recast Again
Don’t be confused when Brook Lynn looks a little different on GENERAL HOSPITAL during the week of Oct. 3… although she’ll still look very familiar! The role is once again being temporarily recast with Briana Lane stepping in for Amanda Setton, but this time it’s only for just one episode.
Jason Isaacs to play Cary Grant in ITV miniseries 'Archie'
Jason Isaacs is set to star as British-born, Hollywood screen legend Cary Grant in an ITV miniseries called "Archie."
Comments / 0