What to Eat With Spaghetti Squash: 4 Types of Meats and Recipes
Here's a list of what to eat with spaghetti squash, including the best recipes to pair with the veggie. Spaghetti squash goes well with many types of meats.
Easy Steamed Broccoli Recipe
When you're trying to round out a dinner or lunch, there's no better option than a vegetable side. And, of all the vegetable side dishes out there, there are few options more healthy or tasty than broccoli. There are various ways to cook, season, and serve broccoli, but recipe developer Christina Musgrave keeps things classic with her easy steamed rendition. "This is a great, simple recipe for steaming broccoli that you can make again and again," Musgrave says.
Spicy Beef And Noodles Soup Recipe
There are thousands of different types of soup you can make and most of them will undoubtedly hit the spot on a cold day, but everyone has a favorite. If you are looking to spice up your soup rotation, this spicy beef and noodles soup is a great find. It's packed with noodles, beef strips, and a spicy broth that will hit the spot for the spice lover in all of us! It's also one of those soups that is filling enough that you don't need a side or starter as the soup is plenty filling on its own.
Greatist
Vegan Lasagna
What’s lasagna without ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan? To a traditionalist, it’s a travesty. But to a vegan or someone with food allergies, it’s a delicious and healthy pasta dish (one that’s bound to please the meat- and dairy-lovers among us too). If you’ve been looking for...
thesouthernladycooks.com
FRITO CHICKEN CHILI
This Frito Chicken Chili was an experiment that turned out really good! We love Fritos and we love chili but I wanted to try a chicken chili and this was what I came up with and it turned out great! This chili is perfect for a gathering and would be a wonderful addition to any tailgate. It’s definitely comfort food and hits the spot on a cold day! It’s made in the crock pot which makes it even easier!
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Pasta with vegetables recipe
BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required. Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.
Homemade dinner rolls
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
The Daily South
Fall Squash Galette
Whether you call it a galette or a crostata, one thing's for sure—this savory, squash-studded freeform pie is the perfect combination of ease and elegance. Unlike traditional pies, galettes and crostatas are super easy to shape, making them a smart choice for beginning bakers. Butternut squash is the seasonal...
What is the healthiest bread?
Does bread feel like an unhealthy nutritional splurge? Rest assured, it can be part of balanced eating, dietitians said. They explain how to optimize your bread-eating habits for your health goals.
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
12tomatoes.com
Texas Trash Pie
Sometimes you have to get on board with a tasty sweet pie, even if the name sounds a bit awful. This Texas trash pie doesn’t sound all that appetizing and to be honest it looks a bit off, too. But, once you bite into this super sweet pie (with a bit of vanilla ice cream to cut the sweetness) you’ll be wondering how you managed without this recipe. It’s perfect for bring to gatherings and it takes next to no effort to make.
The Daily South
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
Bon Appétit
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
12tomatoes.com
Apricot Salad
I first learned of this recipe from one of our fans and it would be safe to say I had some questions. We’re no strangers to the jello salad around here, but baby food? That’s not an ingredient I’ve incorporated in my cooking before. Nonetheless, so many of you were raving about this vintage dessert I thought it must be worth a try. Off to the store I went!
msn.com
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
12tomatoes.com
How To Make The Raw Carrot Salad That’s Taking TikTok By Storm
There are certain TikTok food trends that are mystifying to those of us who are not actively participating. Wellness TikTok and food TikTok are coming together to provide us with a closer look at this new trend and we are still baffled by its popularity. If you check on the...
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Garlic Herb Dip
We’re of the firm belief that you can never have too many dips in your recipe collection. Holidays, parties, gamedays, after school snacks– there’s no wrong time for a delicious dip. And when the recipe is as easy as this one, you’re going to want to make it all the time. Packed with garlicky flavor and tons of gooey cheese in every bite, this Garlic Herb Dip is always a crowd pleaser!
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Real Simple
Lemonade Fried Chicken
A brilliant brine uses the sweet-tart-spicy magic of sugar, lemons, and hot sauce to tenderize and flavor chicken in chef Chris Scott's cookbook, Homage. The book is a tasty tribute to his ancestors, including his enslaved great-great-great grandmother, and Pennsylvania Dutch country, where he grew up. He blends them into "Amish soul food" and adds a chef-y touch from his years in restaurant kitchens. This fried chicken recipe is a must. It requires some hands-off time to let the ingredients do their job, but once they do, it's frying time!
