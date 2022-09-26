ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake

That sticky sweet flavor runs allll the way through. So here’s the thing about a poke cake — you literally poke holes all over it so that the frosting or glaze or filling that you pour over the top soaks down right into the very cake itself. Genius, right? And with this Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake, you’re going to want every little bit of that glaze you can get. It’s a sweet, buttery, gooey dessert — the kind of deliciously sticky thing you find yourself craving all the time. But good news! Thanks to a few kitchen shortcuts, it’s also a super easy dessert to make.
Angel Pineapple Cake

When it comes to simple dessert recipes it doesn’t get much easier than this! Just three core ingredients are all you need for this Angel Pineapple Cake that comes together in a matter of minutes. One of my favorite things about it is that you can keep the ingredients on hand at all times. Cake mix and a can of pineapple? Shelf stable! And we’re the kind of household that always has at least one tub of cool whip in the back of the freezer! Voilá, a homemade treat at a moment’s notice.
Weeknight Tortellini Skillet

Sometimes you just need a really good, easy to make, weeknight recipe that is going to be delicious and generally please the crowd. Instead of resorting to take out you can easily whip up this weeknight tortellini skillet in about 30 minutes and have a home cooked dinner instead. The...
Pumpkin Soup with Tortellini

When you’re looking for something comforting and warm there’s nothing like soup to make you feel cozy and satisfied. For these reasons this pumpkin soup with tortellini recipe is a wonderful and hearty way to enjoy a bowl of soup. And, since we’re using canned pumpkin here the preparation for this soup is incredibly easy. If there’s one thing I enjoy more than a tasty meal it’s a tasty meal that doesn’t take much effort to prepare.
Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
Woman Tries Oyster For The First Time And Instantly Regrets It

Everybody has different tastes when it comes to food. Sometimes, our tastes even change over the years. When I was little, I hated mushrooms. Now, I love them. I especially love them in a nice risotto, can’t get enough of them like that. But there are certain foods that...
Best smoothie recipes for seniors

When it comes to meal planning, smoothies can be a secret weapon of sorts for a caregiver of an older adult. Not only can they be served throughout the day, they’re an excellent way to hide important nutrition so you can ensure your older adult is getting the health benefits they need from their food—and keep their immune system strong.
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe

If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To

Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
Southwest Pasta Salad

There's really nothing like a good cold salad in summer. This Southwest Pasta Salad recipe is perfect for adding a twist to your glorious spread for your next sunny soirée. Basic pasta salad ingredients with added black beans and corn paired with a zesty southwest sauce make this recipe perfect.
Just Put Lemon Pepper on Everything

Lemon pepper is having a bit of a cultural moment. It is, perhaps, the first seasoning blend to blow up since everything-but-the-bagel mania in 2017. Thanks in large part to the wildly popular lemon pepper hot wings served in Atlanta, as chronicled in Donald Glover’s eponymous cult-favorite TV show, the oft-ignored bottled seasoning blend is enjoying a much-deserved renaissance. In my own home kitchen, lemon pepper’s brightness and versatility makes it an absolute staple.
Korean-style Beef Short Ribs Recipe by Chef David Shim

Executive Chef David Shim from COTE Miami shares his recipe for Korean-style beef short ribs that are diamond cut and marinated in soy sauce with brown sugar, ripe pears, and tart orange juice. COTE’s signature diamond cut ensures every bite is super tender and soaks up maximum flavor. COTE’s sweet...
Same-Day Cassoulet

The epitome of slow food, cassoulet is a marriage of rustic yet refined flavors craftily layered and melded together into the ultimate comforting pot of garlicky white beans, snappy pork sausage, and meltingly tender duck confit. Most cooks endure the tantalizing aromas of braised meats and fragrant herbs for an agonizing two or three days as the dish is prepared, but this recipe takes you from soaking beans to scooping into the pork-laden mahogany crust all in a single day, without compromising flavor or technique. Let this be your gateway into Southern French cooking.
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
