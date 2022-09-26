When it comes to simple dessert recipes it doesn’t get much easier than this! Just three core ingredients are all you need for this Angel Pineapple Cake that comes together in a matter of minutes. One of my favorite things about it is that you can keep the ingredients on hand at all times. Cake mix and a can of pineapple? Shelf stable! And we’re the kind of household that always has at least one tub of cool whip in the back of the freezer! Voilá, a homemade treat at a moment’s notice.

