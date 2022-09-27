ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
FORT HANCOCK, TX
KFOX 14

NMSU police say car burglaries have increased on campus in the past year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University officials said they have seen an increase in property crimes, specifically car burglaries on its campus. KFOX14 spoke with one NMSU student whose truck was broken into this week. Sydney Huber's truck was parked outside her dorm when she realized...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
KFOX 14

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Crime Lab#Dna#El Paso Da#Tx#National Medical Services#Nms
KFOX 14

El Paso Capital Improvement Department wants to bring bike paths to East El Paso

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOX 14

Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy