Louisiana State

Health & Wellness: Why do I feel so sick after drinking water?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says nearly two billion people lack access to safely managed drinking water at home. This number hit close to home when 180,000 residents of Jackson, Mississippi were left without safe drinking water for over a month.
United Cajun Navy sends resources to Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of rain in some areas and bringing with it a life-threatening storm surge that destroyed roads and homes. The United Cajun Navy has divided its efforts both on the ground in hard-hit areas...
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.
Halloween events, activities for kids at state parks in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Jump into the Halloween spirit at state parks in Louisiana hosting family-friendly events and activities in October. The Louisiana Office of State Parks said events will be taking place every weekend in October starting this Saturday. Activities planned include trick-or-treating, haunted hayrides, Halloween movies, pumpkin carving and more.
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
WATCH: Bobcat, kitten captured on trail camera

SOUTH COUNTY, R.I. (WPRI) — An interaction between a female bobcat and her kitten was recorded on a trail camera set up in southern Rhode Island. Elise Torello tells 12 News she’s been “camera trapping” for almost six years. The idea stemmed from her interest in seeing what types of animals are roaming around near her home.
Tuesday Night Forecast: Comfy cool nights and mild days; Outdoor fire weather risk Wednesday and Thursday

Tonight: Clear, dry, comfortable, and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s depending on your location. Wednesday & Thursday: Even drier air will be ushered in from the north and northeast as Ian tracks toward Florida. Winds will pick up out of the north and northeast and we will likely have sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts higher than that. This will lead to an increased fire weather risk. A Fire Weather Warning/Red Flag Warning is in place from 9 AM through 7 PM. Be sure to avoid to outdoor burning, as fires could spread rapidly. Fire Weather Watch issued for Thursday. Additionally, you may want to secure any outdoor items since it will be quite windy. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s again!
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cool and comfortable conditions will be the theme for the rest of the week

Today: Sunny and clear conditions with high temperatures near 83 degrees. Expect breezy conditions with winds near 15 mph from the northeast with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for portions of SE LA. Due to the lower humidity and higher winds, a red flag warning is in effect for elevated fire conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
