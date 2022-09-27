Tonight: Clear, dry, comfortable, and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s depending on your location. Wednesday & Thursday: Even drier air will be ushered in from the north and northeast as Ian tracks toward Florida. Winds will pick up out of the north and northeast and we will likely have sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts higher than that. This will lead to an increased fire weather risk. A Fire Weather Warning/Red Flag Warning is in place from 9 AM through 7 PM. Be sure to avoid to outdoor burning, as fires could spread rapidly. Fire Weather Watch issued for Thursday. Additionally, you may want to secure any outdoor items since it will be quite windy. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s again!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO