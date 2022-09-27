Read full article on original website
Obituary: Gillian Kay Rhoads
On Sept. 27,2022, Gillian “Kay” Rhoads peacefully set on her next great experience. She was 81. Born Sept. 1, 1941, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Anton Bullock and Keitha (Reed) Bullock. Kay was the second of 6 siblings. The family travelled across the country to make a new home in California in 1952. Kay attended Sequoia High School in Redwood City. She always made friends easily and was named Aqua Folley’s Queen her senior year, even though she couldn’t swim. After graduating in 1959, Kay met the love of her life, Gary, while visiting a friend at PamPro Plastics in San Carlos. The friend was Gary’s mother. Kay and Gary married in January of 1961 and began their 50 year long love affair. They had two daughters, Scarlet and Velvet.
