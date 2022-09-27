ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pukalani, HI

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5yN8_0iBPDmhE00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point.

According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a 47-year-old man of Pukalani who was spearfishing while he was out at sea.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Pukalani, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Pukalani, HI
State
Hawaii State
Pukalani, HI
Accidents
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Maui#Accident#Nakalele Point#The Maui Fire Department
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Domo Cafe

On today’s Hawaii‘s kitchen segment, Kelly went to one of her go to sushi spots, Domo Café! Chef and Owner Shucong Wu showed us around the kitchen and just how they get the freshest fish possible. They have a large menu, with a great variety of poke, sushi and so much more!
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Aloha Authentic: Spelling matters with Hawaiian words

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In Hawaiʻi, we all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?   Did you know you could learn more about our culture and history if you did?   Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various roadways across the islands so we can dig […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
KAPAA, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy