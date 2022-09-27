ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andor Episode 4 Has Star Wars Fans Loving Mon Mothma & Luthen Rael

Andor Episode 4 had Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael spending some time together. Fans are loving the series so far and especially the dynamic with these two characters. One quick scroll of Twitter shows how many people couldn't get enough of the meeting between the two. Promos for Episode 4 focused on a tense moment between Genevieve O'Reilly's and Stellan Skarsgård's characters. A bit of despair has been in the air over the course of this entire Disney+ series. Basically, Andor is the most adult of the Star Wars series on the streaming platform. There's been all kinds of social issues on display and a tone that feels very familiar to Rogue One fans. So, check out some of the celebration for yourself down below.
msn.com

‘Star Wars’ fandom wonders if peak Luke Skywalker could survive Order 66

Few Jedi were strong or fortunate enough to survive Order 66, which compelled all Clone troopers to open fire on their Jedi commanders and hunt them down wherever they are found. Now, having seen different iterations of the tragic incident over the past couple of years, the Star Wars fandom is debating if Luke Skywalker in his prime would’ve been able to survive the onslaught.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
msn.com

The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk

Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Star Wars to Move on From the Jedi

When it comes to Star Wars, even the most casual viewer can tell you that the core of its story is about the balance of good and evil, light vs. dark side. When the balance shifts too far one way, the universe can throw itself into turmoil.Throughout the franchise’s 45-year history, the Jedi side has always been seen as the good side—the correct one. While the Sith are certainly evil, lead a fascist regime, and are definitively the bad guys, positioning the Jedi as the story’s sole heroes overlook their pretty big faults. It diminishes the fact that they had...
ComicBook

She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU

She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
TVOvermind

“Obi-Wan” Series Revealed Darth Vader Secret

To say that Star Wars has been one of the largest franchises ever would be a complete understatement, as the franchise has been top-rated since the first trilogy of movies began, thanks to George Lucas, in 1977. Since several trilogies have been released and acquired by Disney, Star Wars has started to follow the Marvel method and release television shows on Disney+ to expand its universe and storytelling and broaden its characters. Most recently, Disney released “Obi-Wan,” a series set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” otherwise known as the duel on Mustafar between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan. As “Obi-Wan” explored plenty of previously unknown emotions, battles, and even dialogue between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that was new to fans of Star Wars of all levels, some secrets that possibly align with other Star Wars canon were revealed throughout the show as well. Below, we’ve detailed the new secret that the show possibly revealed and explored “Obi-Wan” in general.
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals Original Threat to His Main Character Role

It goes without saying that Luke Skywalker has become synonymous with the Star Wars franchise and when you think about the space drama epic, the Jedi Master instantly comes to mind. However, it turns out that Mark Hamill was originally convinced that someone else would be taking Luke's place as the franchise's main character and it was none other than his good pal Harrison Ford who played the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, Han Solo.
TVOvermind

Whose The Better Pilot, Rey or Luke Skywalker?

Pilots aren’t always a dime a dozen when it comes to Star Wars, but there are sure a lot of people that know how to fly, apparently. Some of them start when they’re extremely young, like Anakin Skywalker, who was the youngest human to ever podrace, perhaps the only one. Others are somehow just naturally skilled and take to piloting as though it’s second nature. Those who use the Force are exceptionally skilled thanks to their enhanced reflexes and their ability to know what’s coming, but those that don’t have the Force to rely on are exceptionally skilled as well since their instincts and their reflexes might not be able to compare to the Jedi, but they’re still impressive all the same. Two of the greatest pilots in the entire franchise belong to two very different eras, but the argument over who’s the best is one that is capable of stirring up a lot of different reasons why both of them would be near the top of the list when it comes to the capable pilots that inhabit the Star Wars universe.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans think back to all of the times that lightsabers drew blood

Lightsabers are easily one of the coolest things about Star Wars. They look amazing onscreen (especially with the more recent ones illuminating their surroundings), they make some of the most iconic sounds in cinema history, and their deadly nature makes any duel very tense. The high-temperature plasma blade can cut...
