ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

Brook Lynn on GENERAL HOSPITAL Recast Again

Don’t be confused when Brook Lynn looks a little different on GENERAL HOSPITAL during the week of Oct. 3… although she’ll still look very familiar! The role is once again being temporarily recast with Briana Lane stepping in for Amanda Setton, but this time it’s only for just one episode.
CELEBRITIES
Albany Herald

‘CSI: Vegas’: What Brings Catherine Back? Plus, Where Are Gil & Sara? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere “She’s Gone.”]. Welcome back to the Vegas Crime Lab, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger). It takes until the very end of the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere, but we do find out the personal reason she wants back in after she skirts Maxine Roby’s (Paula Newsome) questions earlier.
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur’s Destiny

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings.”]. There are a lot of characters to track in Prime Video’s blockbuster fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power but only a few that we know will play a major role later on in the series. One of those key characters is Maxim Baldry‘s young sailor, Isildur.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Krause
Person
Aisha Hinds

Comments / 0

Community Policy