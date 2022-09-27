Read full article on original website
Brook Lynn on GENERAL HOSPITAL Recast Again
Don’t be confused when Brook Lynn looks a little different on GENERAL HOSPITAL during the week of Oct. 3… although she’ll still look very familiar! The role is once again being temporarily recast with Briana Lane stepping in for Amanda Setton, but this time it’s only for just one episode.
‘CSI: Vegas’: What Brings Catherine Back? Plus, Where Are Gil & Sara? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere “She’s Gone.”]. Welcome back to the Vegas Crime Lab, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger). It takes until the very end of the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere, but we do find out the personal reason she wants back in after she skirts Maxine Roby’s (Paula Newsome) questions earlier.
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur’s Destiny
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings.”]. There are a lot of characters to track in Prime Video’s blockbuster fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power but only a few that we know will play a major role later on in the series. One of those key characters is Maxim Baldry‘s young sailor, Isildur.
‘Ghosts’: Sam Enlists the Spirits of Woodstone B&B in ‘Spies’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 1, “Spies.”]. Ghosts is back! The spirits and livi of Woodstone B&B are beginning a new chapter following Season 1’s cliffhanger ending and it’s as delightful as ever.
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
‘The Never Game’ Adds Mary McDonnell in Series Regular Role for CBS Drama
The Never Game, the CBS drama with a pilot order, has just gained a new cast member — one with multiple Oscar and Emmy nominations to her name. Mary McDonnell will join the series, marking her first return to a series regular role since Major Crimes ended in 2018.
