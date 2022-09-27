ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident

By Ashley Paul
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside.

The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month.

“Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come flying up past us,” he said.

Police say on September 9, a couple was driving westbound on I-40 with their two children in the car when a Jeep Patriot cut them off.

According to an affidavit, the driver of the Jeep was 18-year-old Chance Lewis.

“I looked over because he just whizzed right by real quick, and he was drinking something, some kind of alcohol. He swerved right over and cut me off, there wasn’t a car length between me and the other car so I had to slam on my break,” the victim recalled.

The victim said he called 911 to report Lewis after he saw him drinking, and followed him off the highway to Perkins and Sam Cooper.

After the information was reported, the victim turned around to get back to the highway.

That’s when Lewis pulled off to the side of Perkins and Given, and shot at the victim as he drove by.

“It would have hit my child. It definitely would have hit my kids because it was right in line with where he was sitting. I went past him so fast. That the closest shot he could have gotten on me was the rear end of the car,” he said.

Thankfully, everyone is okay, but it’s the fact that his wife and two young sons were in the car with him at the time of the attack, that makes it hard for him to sleep at night.

“Everybody was fine, nobody was bleeding, nobody was hurt physically. But mentally, everybody was in a wild state of mind at that point,” he said.

Lewis is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The victim told us another person was in the car, but he wasn’t able to get a good look at him. So far, Lewis is the only person who has been charged in the incident.

