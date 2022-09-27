Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Brownwood prepares for 78th Battle of Highway 377
The Brownwood Lions are on the eve of their showdown with rival Stephenville. This rivalry is one of the most heated, if not the most heated, in the state. That still stands even though it’s not a district game this season. The Lions want to beat the Yellowjackets, and...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Eagles’ young offensive line is maturing in front of our eyes
The Abilene High Eagles continue District 2-5A Division I play on Friday night against Amarillo Tascosa. This week, the Eagles are taking a confident offensive line with them. The big uglies paved the way for Abilene High to rush for a season high 170 yards against Lubbock Monterey to open district play.
brownwoodnews.com
82nd ‘Battle of 377’ set for Friday between Brownwood, Stephenville
The following is the history of the “Battle of 377” between the Brownwood Lions and Stephenville Yellow Jackets, with the 82nd meeting slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tarleton Memorial Stadium between the No. 1 and No. 5 teams in Class 4A Division I:. Battle of 377 –...
bigcountryhomepage.com
‘It’s just time to sit back and relax’: Hawley’s open date is well timed
The Hawley Bearcats opened up district play last week with a resounding victory over Anson. That victory was the fifth of five straight victories to open the 2022 season. The Bearcats non-district was challenging with games against the likes of Jim Ned and Albany, so this week’s open date came at just the right time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountryhomepage.com
The Black Shirts continue to lead the way for Abilene High
The Abilene High Eagles righted the ship on Friday night with a 37-7 victory over the Monterey Plainsmen. The defense was outstanding in Abilene High’s district opener. They intercepted a pass and returned it for a score, recovered a fumble, and the Black Shirts held Monterey’s offense to just 150 total yards.
bigcountryhomepage.com
ACU’s running game emerged against Western New Mexico
The ACU Wildcats got back on the winning track over the weekend with a victory over NCAA Division II Western New Mexico. The Wildcats leaned on the running game, and the running backs, Rovaughn Bangs and Jeremiah Dobbins combined for 248 yards rushing and two touchdowns. It’s the best game...
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Terry V. Pursley retiring Oct. 25
Effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Terry V. Pursley, MD located at 4100 US 377, Brownwood, TX 76801 will be retiring from active practice. Dr. Pursley has trusted his care to Alyn D. Hatter, DO, MS, FAOCD, who will continue to see patients at the respective location. All patient medical records will continue to be maintained onsite at the above address. For information regarding your medical records, including to obtain copies or to transfer your records, please submit all such requests in writing to Epiphany Dermatology at the following address for processing: 6601 Vaught Ranch Rd, Ste 200, Austin, TX 78730.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 29th
If you have gotten used to the weather for the Big Country for the last few days, then you may not need much adjusting to do in the upcoming forecast because more of the same is headed our way with mild weather. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be light again at 5 mph from the southeast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountryhomepage.com
Howard Payne is at the top of the ASC after two conference games
The Howard Payne Yellowjackets continue American Southwest Conference play on Saturday, and head coach Jason Bachtel’s team is looking good, so far, this season. The Jackets are at the top of the ASC with Mary Hardin-Baylor and Sul Ross State with a 2-0. The Alums are noticing and having...
koxe.com
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
80-Year-Old Ida Schulz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that 80-year-old Abilene resident, Ida [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday September 28th
No big changes headed our way in the weather pattern. Basically you can expect warm temps in the upper 80’s to low 90’s for highs and lows in the upper 60’s. It will be near seasonal. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 92 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight it will be pleasant with clear skies and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022
Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
ktxs.com
Seven Abilene ISD campuses earn Purple Star Designation from TEA
ABILENE, Texas — Clack Middle School student Jordan Turrieta has moved a lot. While Abilene is now home, he’s had stops in Hawaii, Florida, and North Carolina. Because Turrieta’s father is in the Air Force, traveling is part of the lifestyle. “Knowing that, we move every so...
GALLERY: 3 fires ignite in Haskell overnight, high school rushes to be ready for home game after locker room fire
HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three fires were reported early Tuesday morning, two happening on school grounds and one at a church. While investigation is ongoing, Haskell High School is scrambling to make accommodations for visitors for its home game this Friday. The first fire was reported around 1:30 Tuesday morning on Haskell CISD school grounds, […]
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Comments / 0