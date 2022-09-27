Read full article on original website
Related
Somerset County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Bernards rolls behind three Olson goals
Bailey Olson starred for Bernards with three goals in its 6-1 win over Bound Brook in Bernardsville. Andee Costabile added two goals for Bernards, which led 4-0 at halftime. Sydney Incarnato chipped in with one goal and three assists in the victory. Belvidere 5, Manville 0. Sierra Crisafulli recorded two...
Mercer County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: No. 19 Steinert wins in OT
Adriana Ryder netted an extra-time goal to lead Steinert, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over Lawrence, in Lawrenceville. The win kept Steinert unbeaten at 10-0. Mia Garafolo had the assist on Ryder’s game-winner. Jillian Jones made 10 saves to earn the shutout for...
Burlington County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Delran takes care of NBC
Ciara Carter finished with a goal and an assist to direct Delran to a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington County Thursday in Delran. Olivia Nunes and Mia Scotto also scored for the Bears (6-4) who won their fifth in a row. Emma Rider added an assist. Ariel Sprague scored for...
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hopewell Valley earns shutout; Notre Dame wins
Tom Hooks scored twice to lead Hopewell Valley to a 3-0 win over Trenton, in Trenton. Hopewell Valley (9-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Alex Syzmanik made seven saves to earn the shutout. Francisco Liima made seven saves for Trenton (2-8). Notre Dame 3, Robbinsville 1. Will...
Essex field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Montclair earns shutout; Summit wins
Ceci Cowart scored two goals to lead Montclair to a 4-0 win over Gov. Livingston, in Montclair. Marin Furer posted a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-3). Laura Odabe also scored. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gov. Livingston fell to 2-4-2. Summit 3, Montclair Kimberley...
Morris County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Pequannock and Parsippany earn shutouts
Devin Patel scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Andrew Kopec for Parsippany in its 1-0 win over Dover in Parsippany. Nick Jones made five saves in the shutout. Finn Powers and Brendan Brady scored goals for Pequannock in its 2-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville.
Camden County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Eastern holds off Bishop Eustace
Grace Carnival and Laci Coppola scored the goals that broke a 1-all tie and propelled Eastern to a 3-1 victory over Bishop Eustace Thursday in Pennsauken. Devon Bigos also scored for the Vikings who improved to 4-2. Brynn Somers added an assist. Brianna Bigos scored for the Crusaders (2-5). Haddon...
RELATED PEOPLE
Warren County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Warren Hills and Voorhees victorious
Anabella Jones starred for Voorhees with three goals in its 6-1 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Abigail Sell added two goals for Voorhees, which led 3-0 after the first quarter. Isabella Settembrini also had a goal. Dana Levy scored for Montgomery. Warren Hills 6, Watchung Hills 0. Addie Conaboy starred...
Boys soccer: Hudson County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Kearny, ranked No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Hudson County Tournament. The top four seeds - Kearny, Union City, St. Peter’s Prep and Harrison - were awarded byes into the quarterfinals. BRACKET: HUDSON COUNTY TOURNAMENT. The play-in round begins Thursday,...
Burlington County boys soccer recap for Sept. 29: Shawnee tops Eastern in OT
Jacob Santamaria scored in the 84th minute to lift Shawnee to a 1-0 overtime victory over Eastern Thursday in Medford. Matt Quinn picked up the assist as the Renegades (5-1-2) won for the second game in a row. Braeden Hurley recorded four save in goal for the shutout. Cooper Schwarz...
Field Hockey: East Brunswick retains top-dog status in GMC with 3-0 win (PHOTOS)
There was panic on the sideline when Samantha Arnold hit the turf. After trying to hit a through pass, she started limping towards the East Brunswick bench and went down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camden County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Gloucester Catholic ties Woodstown
Nick Renz scored his team-high sixth goal of the year off an assist from Trey Battle to help Gloucester Catholic earn a 1-1 tie with Woodstown in Sewell. Brent Williams converted a pass from Evan Gao in the 11th minute to give Woodstown a 1-0 lead before Renz tied it in the 31st minute.
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Essex County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: No. 16 Montclair and West Orange earn shutouts
Evie Campbell netted two goals to lead Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Nutley, in Montclair. Montclair (8-0-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Caroline Anton added on a goal to the win while Teah Glorie made one save to earn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passaic County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hawthorne Christian advances in PCT
Brett Littel, A.J. Mark and Landon Hawthorne scored goals for ninth-seeded Hawthorne Christian in its 3-0 win over 17th-seeded Passaic Charter in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in Hawthorne. Zach Burres recorded eight saves in the shutout. Hawthorne Christian will play eighth-seeded Lakeland in the first round.
Union County field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Cranford, Oak Knoll, SPF come out on top
Olivia Stahley had a multi-goal effort for Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 4-2 win over Milburn in Scotch Plains. Sophia Zambrio and Catherine Skwirut added one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which outscored Millburn 2-1 in the fourth quarter. Molly Boehm and Julia Neiman recorded the goals for Millburn. Cranford 4,...
Hudson County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Hoboken has offensive explosion
Sydney White paced Hoboken with two goals in its 6-0 win over McNair in Jersey City. Hannah Berman, Teagan Clark and Alexandra White added one goal and one assist each in the victory while Emma Conway had one goal and two assists. Mia Naranjo stopped seven shots in the shutout.
Bergen County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Park Ridge beats Emerson Boro (PHOTOS)
Zach Mallis scored twice to help Park Ridge take a 3-1 victory over Emerson Boro, in Emerson. Park Ridge (4-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. NIck Fuchs also scored in the win. Emerson Boro fell to 4-4 on the season. Lyndhurst 2, Rutherford 2. Lyndhurst and Rutherford played to a...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0