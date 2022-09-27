ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ



NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5

One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

HS football: Statewide single-game best performances through Week 4

Through the first four weeks of the season -- five if you include Week 0 -- we’ve seen some eye-popping single-game statistics put up by players across the state. There have been players who have thrown for more than 300 yards in a game, rushed for more than 200 yards, and have racked up the tackles and touchdowns on a single weekend.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Pennsville’s frosh “dream team” delivers in win over Glassboro (PHOTOS)

Pennsville coach Samantha Trapp admits that coaching a young team can be exasperating at times. “I sometimes feel like a broken record, but I have to understand they’re new to the program, new to this level and new to my coaching style, so there’s a lot of learning for everybody,” Trapp said. “I’m learning about them and they’re learning about me but we’re all working together for the best result.”
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
987thecoast.com

Prosecutor Announces Additional Arrest Connected to Wildwood Weekend

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced a second arrest in connection with last weekend’s chaotic unsanctioned car show in the city. 22 year old Eryk Wnek of Linden has been charged after he was doing a burnout on a city street and collided with a low speed vehicle. A Williamstown resident was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries; a second adult and four juveniles were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Wnek was charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, and other offenses.
WILDWOOD, NJ
