Camden County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Gloucester Catholic ties Woodstown
Nick Renz scored his team-high sixth goal of the year off an assist from Trey Battle to help Gloucester Catholic earn a 1-1 tie with Woodstown in Sewell. Brent Williams converted a pass from Evan Gao in the 11th minute to give Woodstown a 1-0 lead before Renz tied it in the 31st minute.
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
Gloucester County boys soccer recap for Sept. 29: Penns Grove topples Pitman
Vincente Bonola finished with two goals and an assist in leading Penns Grove to a 3-1 win over Pitman Thursday in Pitman. The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Devils (6-2). Sebastian Hernandez also scored while Ruben Dominguez notched two assists. Elijah Crispin had the goal...
Salem County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Glassboro, Penns Grove among winners
Mathew Rodriguez scored a goal to go along with two assists as Glassboro defeated Pennsville 4-0 in Pennsville. Emirhan Kir also had a goal and an assist with Demier Tossie and Jayden Tossie posting goals as well. Jordan Brown had an assist and Marcus Brown had four saves in goal to get the shutout. Glassboro (5-1-1) outshot Pennsville (5-4) 14-4.
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Mercer County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hopewell Valley earns shutout; Notre Dame wins
Tom Hooks scored twice to lead Hopewell Valley to a 3-0 win over Trenton, in Trenton. Hopewell Valley (9-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Alex Syzmanik made seven saves to earn the shutout. Francisco Liima made seven saves for Trenton (2-8). Notre Dame 3, Robbinsville 1. Will...
Camden County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Eastern holds off Bishop Eustace
Grace Carnival and Laci Coppola scored the goals that broke a 1-all tie and propelled Eastern to a 3-1 victory over Bishop Eustace Thursday in Pennsauken. Devon Bigos also scored for the Vikings who improved to 4-2. Brynn Somers added an assist. Brianna Bigos scored for the Crusaders (2-5). Haddon...
Ocean County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Barnegat, Florence take home wins
Camryn White scored both goals for Barnegat as it defeated Jackson Memorial 2-1 in Barnegat. Alyson Sojak assisted with Emalie Menegus posting six saves in goal for Barnegat (7-2-1). Sophia Devaney scored the only goal for Jackson Memorial (2-6) with Nicole Pappalardo assisting. Jordan Czaczkowski had eight saves. Florence 6,...
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Notre Dame edges Hopewell Valley
Clementine Bowden scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season and Amanda Dressel also found the cage as Notre Dame slipped past Hopewell Valley 2-1 in Trenton. Ellie Marrone had an assist and Adeline Ihlefeld made two saves as Notre Dame improved to 5-1.
Burlington County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Delran takes care of NBC
Ciara Carter finished with a goal and an assist to direct Delran to a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington County Thursday in Delran. Olivia Nunes and Mia Scotto also scored for the Bears (6-4) who won their fifth in a row. Emma Rider added an assist. Ariel Sprague scored for...
Thanksgiving in October: Woodstown and Salem football meet on a new rivalry date
The Woodstown and Salem High School football teams will convene for a matchup of the top two ranked Group 1 teams in the state on Saturday afternoon. It will be a huge matchup in the long-time rivalry and will carry the added uniqueness of being played in October, instead of on its long-time date of Thanksgiving.
The Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Football Top 10 for Sept. 27
Questions about several division races were answered and upsets were on display once again in Week 4. For the second straight week, three new teams will enter The Jeep Shore Shore Sports Network Football Top 10. Red Bank Catholic solidified its grip on the No. 1 spot with a victory...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5
One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
HS football: Statewide single-game best performances through Week 4
Through the first four weeks of the season -- five if you include Week 0 -- we’ve seen some eye-popping single-game statistics put up by players across the state. There have been players who have thrown for more than 300 yards in a game, rushed for more than 200 yards, and have racked up the tackles and touchdowns on a single weekend.
Girls soccer: Pennsville’s frosh “dream team” delivers in win over Glassboro (PHOTOS)
Pennsville coach Samantha Trapp admits that coaching a young team can be exasperating at times. “I sometimes feel like a broken record, but I have to understand they’re new to the program, new to this level and new to my coaching style, so there’s a lot of learning for everybody,” Trapp said. “I’m learning about them and they’re learning about me but we’re all working together for the best result.”
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 29
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 29, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Driver in Wildwood H2oi pop-up car rally deaths faces additional manslaughter charges
Several more charges have been filed against a 37-year-old driver accused of causing the deaths of two people at Saturday’s H2oi car rally in Wildwood. Gerald J. White was charged Thursday with four counts of aggravated manslaughter — two apiece for extreme indifference and eluding police, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said.
