North Dakotans evacuating and rushing to aid in Florida for hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s usually a safe bet up north that the only extreme weather you’ll have to worry about are blizzards and flooding. However, one former North Dakota resident has found himself in the crosshairs of hurricane Ian. Bruce Asbury, who now lives in...
Mental health experts hope DL murder-suicide doesn’t ‘inspire’ others
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local suicide prevention activist is speaking out in hopes of saving at least one life in light of the tragic murder-suicide earlier this week in Becker County. Scott Geiselhart wasn’t close friends with Steve and Stacy Stearns, but saw them several times over...
North Dakota teams up with neighboring states as an option for international travelers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau sent an ambassador to Frankfurt, Germany to pitch visitors to stop by the F-M region and surrounding states. In multiple meetings with international travel agents, Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the F-M CVB, says agents are starting...
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Bird flu confirmed in commercial turkey and chicken flock in Ransom County
RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial turkey and chicken flock in Ransom County, North Dakota. The detection extends the suspension of poultry/bird events in Ransom and the adjoining counties of Barnes, Cass and Richland, which were currently under suspension from a late August finding in Cass County.
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
Moorhead Man Pleads Guilty To Felon Possessing a Firearm
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — A Moorhead man pleads guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Torres was arrested in March after attempting to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest...
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
Moorhead Police Officers Union issues Mayor, City Council endorsements
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Police Officers union, representing all rank-and-file Moorhead Police Officers, has announced its endorsements for the upcoming city-wide election. "All candidates were invited to meet with our membership and answer questions of concern for our members," said the union in a statement released to WDAY Radio....
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
Glander and Peterson, Candidates for Becker County Sheriff Participate in Candidate Forum in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Becker County’s two candidates for Sheriff were able to engage with the community, Monday during the first of two candidate forums held by the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters. Sheriff Todd Glander, who has been Sheriff in Becker County since 2015 is...
Moorhead school leaders discuss policy changes surrounding school lunch
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Moorhead are speaking out against proposed changes to school lunches. A proposed policy change would allow school meal debt to be sent to collections in Moorhead Schools. Other changes center around what to do if a student doesn’t have enough funds in their account.
Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
