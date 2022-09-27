ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kfgo.com

Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
wdayradionow.com

Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10

(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
fargoinc.com

Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota

While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man booked for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
kfgo.com

Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
Power 96

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
valleynewslive.com

Bird flu confirmed in commercial turkey and chicken flock in Ransom County

RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial turkey and chicken flock in Ransom County, North Dakota. The detection extends the suspension of poultry/bird events in Ransom and the adjoining counties of Barnes, Cass and Richland, which were currently under suspension from a late August finding in Cass County.
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
kvrr.com

Moorhead Man Pleads Guilty To Felon Possessing a Firearm

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — A Moorhead man pleads guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Torres was arrested in March after attempting to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Police Officers Union issues Mayor, City Council endorsements

(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Police Officers union, representing all rank-and-file Moorhead Police Officers, has announced its endorsements for the upcoming city-wide election. "All candidates were invited to meet with our membership and answer questions of concern for our members," said the union in a statement released to WDAY Radio....
kfgo.com

Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead school leaders discuss policy changes surrounding school lunch

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Moorhead are speaking out against proposed changes to school lunches. A proposed policy change would allow school meal debt to be sent to collections in Moorhead Schools. Other changes center around what to do if a student doesn’t have enough funds in their account.
valleynewslive.com

Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
