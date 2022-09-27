Kings boast promising roster on media day

Sacramento Kings hold media day 01:19

Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day on September 26, 2022. / Getty Images

SACRAMENTO - You know basketball season is right around the corner when the Sacramento Kings host their annual media day previewing the season -- and that day was today.

Sacramento, of course, is trying to end a 16-year playoff drought -- the longest in NBA history.

But there really is reason for optimism this year. It's fair to say is the best roster the team has put together over that stretch. Key additions like Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and rookie Keegan Murray, along with returners De'Aaron fox, Damontis Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell, and the rest of the crew, led by new head coach Mike Brown, this really could be the year.

"I don't care who they line us up with -- second, third, fourth, fifth -- you know, we come in to win. We want to have that attitude, we want to have that mindset because this league is hard. Every time you step out on the floor -- no matter who you face -- it's a challenge," said Brown, who just came from a job as assistant coach of the World Champion Golden State Warriors.

"We gotta prove we're good enough to make it into that dance and we're going to need guys across the roster to step up. But we think we have the pieces here -- you know, it's on me, it's on coach," said Kings General Manager Monte McNair

The Kings play their first preseason game next Monday night at the Lakers.