Kentucky to Open 2022-23 Regular Season Against Howard
One of the final pieces to Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule has been revealed.
The Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 7 inside Rupp Arena against the Howard Bison. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on SEC Network.
Howard is coming off a 16-13 season in 2021-22 which saw it finish second in the MEAC, ultimately losing in the first round of its conference tournament to Coppin State.
It will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Bison are the 11th announced non-conference opponent that UK will play this season. The SEC schedule was released earlier this month, meaning the Cats now have 30 confirmed games:
- TBD: Duquesne
- NOV. 7: Howard
- NOV. 15: Michigan State (Indianapolis)
- NOV. 18: North Florida
- NOV. 20: @Gonzaga
- NOV. 29: Bellarmine
- DEC. 4: Michigan (London)
- DEC. 10: Yale
- DEC. 17: UCLA (New York City)
- DEC. 21 Florida A&M
- DEC. 28: @Missouri
- JAN. 3: LSU
- JAN. 7: @Alabama,
- JAN. 10: South Carolina
- JAN. 14: @Tennessee
- JAN. 17: Georgia
- JAN. 21: Texas A&M
- JAN. 24: @Vanderbilt
- JAN. 28: Kansas
- JAN. 31: @Ole Miss
- FEB. 4: Florida
- FEB. 7: Arkansas
- FEB. 11: @Georgia
- FEB. 15: @Mississippi State
- FEB. 18: Tennessee
- FEB. 22: @Florida
- FEB. 25: Auburn
- MAR 1: Vanderbilt
- MAR 4: @Arkansas
Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.
