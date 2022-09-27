ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Community boasts long history of investing in Valley region

For 125 years, Community Health System has been investing in this region — growing a successful healthcare system that supports our community and serves hundreds of thousands of Valley residents. I hope you share my pride in the contributions and impact our health system has made to this community,...
FRESNO, CA
Fresno lawmakers OK new plan for Armenian Town: affordable housing.

Flags were once again on the Fresno City Council’s agenda. Ceremonial flag raisings took a controversial turn last year with Mayor Jerry Dyer and the LGBT Pride flag. Dyer initially refused to fly the rainbow flag at City Hall, but after consideration he changed his mind in a tearful press conference with members of Fresno’s LGBT community.
FRESNO, CA
Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday

With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
FRESNO, CA
Fate of Historic Locomotive Part of Packed Fresno Council Agenda

What happens when the Fresno City Council goes four weeks between meetings?. A huge agenda is scheduled for Thursday. One councilmember told GV Wire to expect a 10-hour day at the minimum. The agenda from the mysteriously canceled Sept. 15 meeting will carry over to Thursday. The City Council will...
FRESNO, CA
Madera Co. approves penalties for excess groundwater extraction

Madera County farmers who extract more groundwater from their wells than they are allocated are set for stiff penalties, beginning next year. Tuesday, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the penalties beginning at $100 per acre-foot for farms in the Madera, Chowchilla and Delta-Mendota Subbasins in 2023.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
Meet Clovis City Council Candidate Guy Redner

Guy Redner has lived in Clovis in the southwest region, since 1998. He said people in that area of Clovis are often forgotten about. His catalyst for running for City Council came from being “tired of sitting back and watching it all happen”. “With the pandemic and inflation...
CLOVIS, CA
New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
New fines for using too much Madera County water

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to implement penalties for growers and farmers throughout the county who go over their allocated amount of water. The penalty would start at $100 per acre-foot of water starting in 2023 and gradually increase by $100 annually until it hits a $500 cap. […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser

A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
FRESNO, CA
Silo Delivery To Castle

Merced County government officials and firefighters are giving a special thanks to the Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. for making its largest (physical) donation ever to the Merced County Fire Department. This week, Hilmar Cheese donated a 30,000 gallon silo to the department’s Castle Training Center inside the Castle Commerce Center...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

