sjvsun.com
Community boasts long history of investing in Valley region
For 125 years, Community Health System has been investing in this region — growing a successful healthcare system that supports our community and serves hundreds of thousands of Valley residents. I hope you share my pride in the contributions and impact our health system has made to this community,...
sjvsun.com
Fresno lawmakers OK new plan for Armenian Town: affordable housing.
Flags were once again on the Fresno City Council’s agenda. Ceremonial flag raisings took a controversial turn last year with Mayor Jerry Dyer and the LGBT Pride flag. Dyer initially refused to fly the rainbow flag at City Hall, but after consideration he changed his mind in a tearful press conference with members of Fresno’s LGBT community.
GV Wire
Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday
With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
GV Wire
Fate of Historic Locomotive Part of Packed Fresno Council Agenda
What happens when the Fresno City Council goes four weeks between meetings?. A huge agenda is scheduled for Thursday. One councilmember told GV Wire to expect a 10-hour day at the minimum. The agenda from the mysteriously canceled Sept. 15 meeting will carry over to Thursday. The City Council will...
GV Wire
‘We Must be Prepared:’ Fresno County Bracing for Economic Storm Clouds
Brian Pacheco believes the crunch of a recession is looming for Fresno County. “I’m not here just to paint a rosy picture and tell you everything’s okay. We all know storm clouds are on the horizon. A new recession is looming and we must be prepared,” the county supervisor from Kerman said.
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s chief financial officer headed for axing? Lawmakers set to consider status of city controller.
It appears Fresno City Controller Michael Lima is on the hot seat. The Fresno City Council added a special closed session meeting for Thursday in addition to its regularly scheduled meeting. According to the agenda, the council will consider a public employee performance evaluation of the city controller, meaning four...
sjvsun.com
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
sjvsun.com
Madera Co. approves penalties for excess groundwater extraction
Madera County farmers who extract more groundwater from their wells than they are allocated are set for stiff penalties, beginning next year. Tuesday, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the penalties beginning at $100 per acre-foot for farms in the Madera, Chowchilla and Delta-Mendota Subbasins in 2023.
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigations
Councilmember Jesse Ornelas “doesn’t trust” current process. Attorney General Rob Bonta (left) Merced Councilmember Jesse Ornales after a meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022.(Courtesy of Merced Under Construction)
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
clovisroundup.com
Meet Clovis City Council Candidate Guy Redner
Guy Redner has lived in Clovis in the southwest region, since 1998. He said people in that area of Clovis are often forgotten about. His catalyst for running for City Council came from being “tired of sitting back and watching it all happen”. “With the pandemic and inflation...
Fresno city council passes controversial spending on Measure C
The city of Fresno will spend hundreds of thousands of dollars for ads and other materials related to the Measure C sales tax proposal on the November ballot.
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Valley residents could get thousands of dollars by switching to an electric vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District in the San Joaquin Valley is encouraging residents to switch to electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. The main goal is to educate the residents about the environmental and economic benefits of owning an electric vehicle. The district says that […]
California gas prices jump overnight, Valley prices near six dollars
Overnight, California gas prices saw a steep increase in prices. For regular grade gasoline, cost nearly reaches $6 a gallon.
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
New fines for using too much Madera County water
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to implement penalties for growers and farmers throughout the county who go over their allocated amount of water. The penalty would start at $100 per acre-foot of water starting in 2023 and gradually increase by $100 annually until it hits a $500 cap. […]
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
GV Wire
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
mercedcountytimes.com
Silo Delivery To Castle
Merced County government officials and firefighters are giving a special thanks to the Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. for making its largest (physical) donation ever to the Merced County Fire Department. This week, Hilmar Cheese donated a 30,000 gallon silo to the department’s Castle Training Center inside the Castle Commerce Center...
