Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Cedar Creek Fire to affect air quality for some time, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A warning for eastern Lane County about poor air quality is being extended indefinitely due to persistent smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire and difficulties containing it, officials say. Officials are expecting air conditions to vary between “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “hazardous” levels near Oakridge and...
Bat discovered in Salem home tests positive for rabies
A bat discovered in a Salem area home tested positive for rabies on Monday, according to Marion County officials.
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
Salem-area leaders fear influx in Oregon State Hospital patients due to early release plan
SALEM, Ore. — In just two weeks, Oregon State Hospital will begin the first of its monthly early releases of mental health patients. The patients being released were charged with a crime but deemed unfit to stand trial due to mental illness. They were sent to the state hospital to get medication and counseling to help them become capable to aid and assist in their own criminal defense.
Roseburg Resources responds to locals' outcry over recent spraying near Deadwood
A wood products company says recent spraying activity near Deadwood was carried out with advance notice and in compliance with safety regulations. Several Deadwood residents contacted KLCC last week, saying workers with Roseburg Resources were spraying near their community without notifying them via the Forest activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, or FERNS.
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
SENTENCING IN MULTIPLE FALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. All counts-DUII (.18%) Criminal Mischief 2. Assault 3. Assault 4 x2. Three counts of Manslaughter 2. Photo...
Motorcycle Death; EV Showcase; Vax Clinic; City Meeting Schedule; Clamming
Motorcycle Death (update) The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
1 dead after truck crashes into ditch along Highway 101
One man is dead after a crash Tuesday evening, Oregon State police say.
Eugene firework ban is said to have big impact on local non-profit's revenue
EUGENE, Ore. -- After city councilors voted to ban all fireworks in Eugene, some local non-profits are sharing their side of the story, unhappy with how this decision could impact business. Aaron Taylor, the owner of Factory Fireworks Outlet, has sold fireworks throughout Eugene and Springfield since 1992. But it's...
Albany house destroyed after fire
ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is completely gutted after a fire on Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department reported. Albany Fire Department reported to the fire in the 1400 block of Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. on September 27. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, but were able to get the fire contained and eventually put out. Firefighters say two occupants and their dog were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape.
Salem considers grant that could bring commercial flights to city
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salem city councilors heard public comment Monday night about whether to accept an $850,000 grant that would support bringing commercial airline service to the small city. The grant, which the city was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation in August, would support air carriers...
Sweet Home volunteer goes to Florida to help with hurricane Ian
EUGENE, Ore. -- Help is on the way from Oregon, as the American Red Cross Cascades Region is sending seven volunteers to Florida to help with the response. Jacki Nicklous is a volunteer from Sweet Home who is headed to Florida from the Eugene Airport. She said that as hurricane Ian approached Florida, the Red Cross put her on standby on September 26. She got the call to go the next day. Nicklous said that during her two weeks in Florida, she will help wherever needed as people get checked into shelters, assist with any immediate needs they have and make them feel comfortable as they deal with an extremely stressful situation.
Florida man finds safety from Hurricane Ian’s path in Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) — A native Floridian found refuge in Eugene from Hurricane Ian’s path, days before it made landfall near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Trevor Ackerman is no stranger to Oregon. He spent two years studying to get his master’s at the University of Oregon and spent one year living in Portland. He moved back to Florida less than two months before Hurricane Ian formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
Body found in Willamette River believed to be missing Salem teen
A body found in the Willamette River in Polk County on Sept. 24 is believed to be that of missing West Salem teenager Zackary Christopher Brenneman, authorities say.
