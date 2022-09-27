EUGENE, Ore. -- Help is on the way from Oregon, as the American Red Cross Cascades Region is sending seven volunteers to Florida to help with the response. Jacki Nicklous is a volunteer from Sweet Home who is headed to Florida from the Eugene Airport. She said that as hurricane Ian approached Florida, the Red Cross put her on standby on September 26. She got the call to go the next day. Nicklous said that during her two weeks in Florida, she will help wherever needed as people get checked into shelters, assist with any immediate needs they have and make them feel comfortable as they deal with an extremely stressful situation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO