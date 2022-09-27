Read full article on original website
Sherrod impressing in backup role
FRESNO, Calif. – As he proved with his first career touchdown at USC, Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod is proving the Bulldogs also have talent behind Jordan Mims at that position.
csufresno.edu
Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play
Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
viewpointsonline.org
RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state
The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
Investigation into Fresno State's handling of alleged misconduct by former administrator revealed
Details of the investigation into former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro and former Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas have been released.
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally-known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while being […]
All Aboard! New train cars for the San Joaquins route to roll down Central California tracks
Train riders in Central California are about to get a substantial upgrade: new railcars, built in California.
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
Taco Truck Throwdown returns to Chukchansi Park this weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Taco lovers get ready: the 11th annual Taco Truck Throwdown will be kicking off at Chukchansi Park this weekend. The Taco Truck Throwdown will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. This year’s event will feature some of the best tacos and micheladas that the Central Valley has to offer. […]
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Man shot in driveway of Fresno home, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in front of his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Iowa and Backer avenues for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man […]
sjvsun.com
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
California gas prices jump overnight, Valley prices near six dollars
Overnight, California gas prices saw a steep increase in prices. For regular grade gasoline, cost nearly reaches $6 a gallon.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer serves as honorary barista at Starbucks
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer traded in city hall for Starbucks -- he was an honorary barista on Tuesday.
GV Wire
Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday
With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
