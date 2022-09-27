ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csufresno.edu

Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play

Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
FRESNO, CA
viewpointsonline.org

RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state

The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
FOX40

These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally-known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while being […]
VISALIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
Person
Jeff Tedford
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#American Football#College Football#Fresno State#Usc
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in driveway of Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in front of his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Iowa and Backer avenues for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday

With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy