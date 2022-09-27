Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
House in east Redding damaged in early-morning fire
REDDING, Calif. - A home in Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a house on Whaley Road off of Victor Avenue. The flames came through the roof and part of the roof collapsed. The fire also damaged the back of the home.
krcrtv.com
Fall is statistically more dangerous for fires, CAL FIRE says not to let your guard down
REDDING, Calif. — The end of September also marks the start of fall. CAL FIRE says fire season isn’t really a season anymore, it’s something they and the public need to be aware of year-round. While fall has officially started, statistically the most devastating and deadly fires...
krcrtv.com
Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In Redding, California
With colorful leaves reflected in the clear waters of the Sacramento River and the golden leaves of aspen trees lining hiking trails, autumn is a beautiful time to visit the Shasta Cascade in Northern California. With fall foliage beginning to appear in late September and the temperatures in Redding dropping until November, Upstate California experiences one of the longest and most diverse fall color seasons in the country. To enjoy rich scarlet, deep orange, and golden yellow hues before the snow starts to fall, check out these beautiful places for fall foliage in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Mill Fire rescue caught on body camera
WEED, Calif. - Caught on camera, bodycam footage from a Lake Shastina police sergeant shows a heroic rescue during the deadly Mill Fire which raced through the communities of Weed and Lake Shastina earlier this month. The Mill Fire broke out on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Siskiyou County. Flames...
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: Ian Hill, Redding City Council
REDDING, Calif. — As election day creeps closer, KRCR continues our series of interviewing candidates for Redding City Council. On Thursday, it was Ian Hill's turn. Hill, just 31 years young, grew up in Redding, attending Shasta High and Shasta College before earning a degree from UC Santa Cruz. Hill now works for the county and is pursuing a council seat with a campaign platform of “CHILL," which stands for climate, housing, infrastructure, learning and labor.
krcrtv.com
City of Redding hosts community clean-up at Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — Officials in Redding are inviting the community to help beautify the city this weekend. The City of Redding is hosting a community creek clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 .a.m. until 12 p.m. at "Nur Pon Open Space." The clean-up is geared toward removing invasive...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
krcrtv.com
Drunk driver causes extensive damage to Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. — Late Wednesday night, Redding Police responded to a DUI crash at Redding Veterinary Clinic, where a man drove his Dodge truck into the building. The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday when police say the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Ksiazek, traveling with a passenger, lost control while driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to hit a city sign, a fence, a power pole and a gas line.
krcrtv.com
Redding Rancheria’s Stillwater Pow Wow kicks off Friday in new location
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rancheria’s Stillwater Pow Wow kicks off Friday night in a new location. The free event starts on Sept. 30 with grand entry at 7 p.m. Saturday starts at 12 p.m. with a break for dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday it also opens at 12 p.m.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4
The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI after crash into Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars after an alleged DUI crash into a building in Redding, that closed a road and caused a gas leak. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Westside Road between Buenaventura Boulevard and Breslauer Road. That area was temporarily closed as emergency crews investigated and cleared the scene.
krcrtv.com
Woman struck by bull at Redding Rodeo credits it with saving her life after finding cancer
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo made the national headlines in May when a runaway rodeo bull jumped into the crowd and out of the arena, hurting several people. But now a new story emerges as a Redding family is crediting that same bull for saving their daughter's life on that rodeo night.
krcrtv.com
History made: California's first 3D-printed home built in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — History was made in Redding on Monday afternoon with the beginning of the first 3D-printed home in the state of California. The first concrete to be poured on a three dimensional home being printed is for a caretaker's home at Enterprise Park. And the CEO of Emergent 3D, Don Ajamian, could not be more excited.
krcrtv.com
Downtown Redding parking struggles: businesses grow frustrated as city readies for changes
REDDING, Ca. — As downtown Redding continues to see development, businesses in the area are growing frustrated with a lack of parking. This issue has caused the city of Redding to evaluate and modernize the area. But parking frustrations have reached a boiling point for some. One long-time downtown...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for DUI after early-morning crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 10:50 A.M. UPDATE - A 33-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash at the intersection of westbound Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road in Redding Wednesday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they arrested Alicia Balch for DUI and driving with a suspended...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies investigating report of shots fired in Cottonwood, 1 detained
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Deputies say they are investigating a report of shots fired near a school in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said there was a fight in the area of First Street and Yokum Road and it was reported that shots were fired. One person has been detained for...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
shastascout.org
Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site
As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
