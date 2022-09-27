ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

House in east Redding damaged in early-morning fire

REDDING, Calif. - A home in Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a house on Whaley Road off of Victor Avenue. The flames came through the roof and part of the roof collapsed. The fire also damaged the back of the home.
krcrtv.com

Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In Redding, California

With colorful leaves reflected in the clear waters of the Sacramento River and the golden leaves of aspen trees lining hiking trails, autumn is a beautiful time to visit the Shasta Cascade in Northern California. With fall foliage beginning to appear in late September and the temperatures in Redding dropping until November, Upstate California experiences one of the longest and most diverse fall color seasons in the country. To enjoy rich scarlet, deep orange, and golden yellow hues before the snow starts to fall, check out these beautiful places for fall foliage in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com

EXCLUSIVE: Mill Fire rescue caught on body camera

WEED, Calif. - Caught on camera, bodycam footage from a Lake Shastina police sergeant shows a heroic rescue during the deadly Mill Fire which raced through the communities of Weed and Lake Shastina earlier this month. The Mill Fire broke out on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Siskiyou County. Flames...
krcrtv.com

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: Ian Hill, Redding City Council

REDDING, Calif. — As election day creeps closer, KRCR continues our series of interviewing candidates for Redding City Council. On Thursday, it was Ian Hill's turn. Hill, just 31 years young, grew up in Redding, attending Shasta High and Shasta College before earning a degree from UC Santa Cruz. Hill now works for the county and is pursuing a council seat with a campaign platform of “CHILL," which stands for climate, housing, infrastructure, learning and labor.
krcrtv.com

City of Redding hosts community clean-up at Nur Pon Open Space

REDDING, Calif. — Officials in Redding are inviting the community to help beautify the city this weekend. The City of Redding is hosting a community creek clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 .a.m. until 12 p.m. at "Nur Pon Open Space." The clean-up is geared toward removing invasive...
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
krcrtv.com

Drunk driver causes extensive damage to Redding Veterinary Clinic

REDDING, Calif. — Late Wednesday night, Redding Police responded to a DUI crash at Redding Veterinary Clinic, where a man drove his Dodge truck into the building. The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday when police say the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Ksiazek, traveling with a passenger, lost control while driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to hit a city sign, a fence, a power pole and a gas line.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4

The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for DUI after crash into Redding Veterinary Clinic

REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars after an alleged DUI crash into a building in Redding, that closed a road and caused a gas leak. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Westside Road between Buenaventura Boulevard and Breslauer Road. That area was temporarily closed as emergency crews investigated and cleared the scene.
krcrtv.com

History made: California's first 3D-printed home built in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — History was made in Redding on Monday afternoon with the beginning of the first 3D-printed home in the state of California. The first concrete to be poured on a three dimensional home being printed is for a caretaker's home at Enterprise Park. And the CEO of Emergent 3D, Don Ajamian, could not be more excited.
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for DUI after early-morning crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 10:50 A.M. UPDATE - A 33-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash at the intersection of westbound Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road in Redding Wednesday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they arrested Alicia Balch for DUI and driving with a suspended...
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
shastascout.org

Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site

As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
