Catalytic converter theft halts bus service in Oshkosh Area School District
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Busing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses overnight. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. Jessica Kortbein...
Rock the Block leaves its mark on a Menasha neighborhood
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Volunteers are making a difference for their fellow neighbors in Menasha. The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity hosted its fall "Rock the Block" Thursday. "Rock the Block" is a program that works on residential and community-based projects providing affordable repairs, including roofing, siding, window and...
Denmark High School getting ready for homecoming week celebrations
(WLUK) -- It's homecoming season for high schools around Northeast Wisconsin. Denmark High School is celebrating this week. FOX11's Good Day Wisconsin is live visiting with some high school students learning how they get ready for the week. The student council says it makes sure the hallways are decorated and...
Allouez looks for substitute crossing guards, offers $16 per hour
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. Allouez officials are hiring substitutes for when some guards can't work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect the kids," he said....
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Fox Valley rabies survivor teaches children's museum program for World Rabies Day
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) -- The first person to survive rabies without the vaccine is celebrating 18 years of survival. Fond du Lac native Jeanna Giese is using her experience to teach others through a class at the Children's Museum on Wednesday, which was World Rabies Day. Giese says...
Brown County gives $650,000 in ARPA funds for Green Bay visitor center
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County Executive Troy...
'Visit Manitowoc' moving to more centralized, downtown spot
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The official tourism organization for the city of Manitowoc is getting a new home in the heart of downtown. Visit Manitowoc was formerly located inside the Car Ferry ticket office of the S.S. Badger but will get a more centralized location in November. On the evening of...
Explore high-demand careers at FVTC fall open house
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College is welcoming people to explore new careers at a fall open house. The open house is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 3-7 p.m. All of the FVTC campus buildings will be open for you to explore. People can learn about 200+...
Dozens of nonprofits receive grants from Oshkosh Area United Way
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area United Way awarded 45 non-profits with grants. The Community Investment grants are funded by the annual OAUW Community Giving Campaign to improve access to resources for early childhood development, mental health, and steps toward a living wage. “The investment our community makes to support...
Officials celebrate new Highway 29/VV interchange
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are celebrating the opening of a new interchange. Today they cut the ribbon at Highway 29 and County Highway VV in Howard and Hobart. The final ramp opened last month. At Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that all...
Trailer blocks highway traffic in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A trailer is blocking highway traffic after a crash near Kohler. All westbound lanes of Highway 23 are closed at N. Taylor Drive while a wrecker removes the disabled trailer. Police say the closure may last several hours. Drivers are advised to use Highway O (Superior...
Friends of the Fox River Trail launch capital campaign for improvement project
GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- Fundraising efforts are underway for a major project to improve the Fox River Trail. The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced Thursday the public launch of its capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. The goal is to...
Green Bay emergency vehicle, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Green Bay will be making its way to Florida to help with hurricane relief. Two volunteers, Dennis and Lynn Marquardt, will be driving the ERV from Green Bay to Florida, beginning Thursday. They will provide food and water...
Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District breaks ground on filter project
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on a project that will take its filtration system to the next level. The organization treats wastewater from Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Combined Locks and the Darboy Sanitary District. It also treats septic and holding tank wastes trucked in from the town of Kaukauna, Buchanan, Vandenbroek, Freedom and Harrison.
Scammers send out texts claiming to be Appleton mayor
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is warning residents against the most recent scam. Woodford tweeted Tuesday night, explaining to residents that he did not send out the text messages that claim to be from him asking for feedback on community issues. The city is looking into the matter...
Wisconsin provides hurricane relief to Florida
(WLUK) -- As Florida residents are dealing with Hurricane Ian, people in northeast Wisconsin are springing into action. Many organizations are doing their part to send help and resources. The Community Blood Center in Grand Chute has been receiving requests for blood from Tampa and the West Coast of Florida.
Green Bay businesses cited during tobacco/vape compliance checks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they've cited cashiers from four businesses for failing to ID minors during unannounced tobacco/vape compliance checks. On Monday, police went to 17 west side businesses as part of the departments effort to combat issues of tobacco and vape use in schools. Cashiers...
USS Cobia hull maintenance project receives federal grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A project aimed to preserve a WWII submarine received a significant federal grant. The USS Cobia, docked outside the Wisconsin Maritime Museum on the Manitowoc River, is staged to undergo critical hull maintenance in 2025. The $500,000 award from the National Park Service as part of their...
Green Bay-based Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local Red Cross volunteers will lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle, also known as ERV, based out of Green Bay will depart to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
