U.S. Politics

New guidelines announced for airlines, travel agencies

By Kristina D'Amours
 3 days ago

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Biden Administration has announced new guidelines to be placed on airlines and online travel agencies. It’s the latest efforts by the White House for consumer protection.

This announcement has been made ahead of a projected busy and expensive holiday travel season. The new rules would require more transparency on fees for seat selection, checked baggage, as well as other add-ons with fares.

22News spoke with Jacqueline Schuh, a traveler from Wisconsin at Bradley International Airport whose flight was delayed until Tuesday and says they are getting used to the constant delays.

“We could have been home tomorrow morning, but then we would be looking for a hotel in Baltimore tonight and getting in late into Baltimore, that just wasn’t appealing,” Schuh said. She added, “I would like to see someone make arrangements for us. Go to Baltimore, here is where you are going to stay, here is some money for your food, your lodging.”

The White House says that the consumer should know the full cost of their ticket while comparing travel prices.

