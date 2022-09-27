ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Planned Parenthood asks judge to delay abortion ruling

By Howard Fischer Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410kWS_0iBPA9ND00

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona is asking a Pima County judge to delay implementing her ruling that most abortions in Arizona are illegal.

In legal papers filed Monday, attorney Andrew Gaona told Judge Kellie Johnson that her decision raises “serious questions” about the interaction between the territorial-era law banning abortions except to save the life of the mother and the measure approved earlier this year allowing abortions through the 15th week of pregnancy. He said these need to be examined by an appellate court.

More to the point, Gaona said allowing the old law to suddenly be implemented again, 49 years after it was found unconstitutional, will harm not only Planned Parenthood but also its patients “and the general public.”

By contrast, he said, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who brought the legal action to quash abortions, “cannot establish that a stay well cause any injury to the state.”

“This is unsurprising because there will be no harm to the state if harm to its citizens is avoided while the case proceeds on appeal,” he told Johnson.
That argument is legally crucial.

In Arizona, judges must weigh certain factors when deciding whether to delay implementation of their own rulings. And that specifically includes whether there will be “irreparable harm” if the stay is not granted, and whether the harm to the party making the request if the stay is not granted outweighs the harm to anyone opposed.

The move will be opposed by Brnovich.

Press aide Katie Conner said the whole purpose of the lawsuit was “to seek clarity on this important issue. And she said Johnson provided that by declaring the territorial-era law to be in effect.

“If Arizonans disagree with the law, they should contact their legislators or the governor,” Conner said.

Hanging in the balance is a law tracing its roots back to 1864 which makes abortion a crime except to save the life of the mother. The statute sets punishment at between two and five years in state prison.

All that changed in 1973 when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the historic ruling in Roe v. Wade finding a constitutional right of women to terminate a pregnancy. Based on that, the state Court of Appeals enjoined enforcement of the Arizona law.

All that changed in June when the high court reversed itself, a move that left it to each state to decide its own laws. Brnovich then went to court to have the 1973 injunction dissolved.

Planned Parenthood objected, pointing out that lawmakers had enacted various rules for legal abortions in the 49-year interim. That includes the 15-week ban, approved earlier this year, which took effect Saturday.

But Johnson sided with the attorney general, specifically pointing out the pre-Roe law was never repealed and that SB 1164, the 15-week ban, specifically said it was not overriding that law.
Gaona, in asking the judge to stay her ruling, said it isn’t that simple.

“Indeed, both parties submitted multiple rounds of briefing on the complex issues presented by AG Brnovich” in his bid to dissolve the 1973 injunction, he said. “And that makes sense, given the complicated procedural posture, the intricate issues of statutory interpretation, and the extraordinary unique historical and social circumstances surrounding the AG’s request.”

Then there’s that question of harm.

“The health and safety of Arizonans will be compromised if (the pre-Roe law) remains enforceable against physicians who perform abortions while Planned Parenthood Arizona appeals this court’s decision,” Gaona said.

He also pointed out it is not just his client who is raising questions about conflicting laws.

Even Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statement saying that, as far as he was concerned, that 15-week ban he signed earlier this year is now in effect. In fact, the governor told Capitol Media Services earlier this year he believes the newer law supersedes what already was on the books.

Gaona also pointed out that while both laws allow abortions to save the life of the mother, there are some key differences, including a 24-hour waiting period under certain circumstances.

“Confusion on the scope of these exceptions seemingly at odds with one another could lead to doctors hesitating to treat patients in dire medical situations,” he told Johnson. “The absence of a stay will deprive many pregnant Arizonans of health care the require for an indeterminate period of time, while this case makes its way through the appellate process.”

Gaona is seeking quick action on his request.

He wants her to order Brnovich to respond by the end of the day Tuesday and allow him to reply to any arguments the following day.


KTAR News

AG Mark Brnovich, Gov. Doug Ducey at odds over Arizona abortion restrictions

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Gov. Doug Ducey are at odds over how restrictive the state’s abortion laws should be. Brnovich’s office has been in court defending a near-total abortion ban that originated in 1864 (Section 13-3603 of the Arizona Revised Statues) and was successful in getting a judge to lift an injunction against the law last week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jeremy Beren

"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New California laws to impact Arizona women seeking abortions

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The heated debate over abortion varies from state to state. Arizona is one of 13 states that currently bans most abortions. But right next door in California, an effort is underway to help women in states that restrict abortion-related services. California just passed more than a dozen new abortion laws designed to protect patients and providers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kjzz.org

As more states enforce abortion bans, public opinion is shifting

A Pima County judge said Sept. 23 that Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. Planned Parenthood is now asking courts to temporarily suspend that ruling. Arizona is not the only state in the country to enact an abortion ban, or near-total ban since the fall of Roe v. Wade. There are 13 other states with similar bans on the books and several more where there are similar legal battles playing out.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules

PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election

Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Doctors react to near-total statewide abortion ban reinstated in Arizona

Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick, is one of the many health care providers telling patients they'll have to leave the state for an abortion. Planned Parenthood asks Arizona judge to put a hold on abortion ruling. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona proves we don't need to fear the teachers unions

“They wrote a bill that benefits all students,” said Beth Lewis, head of Save Our Schools Arizona, after Arizona legislators expanded the state’s education savings account program this year. However, she didn’t mean that as a compliment. Lewis’s organization has been fighting to stop Arizona’s education savings...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial

On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths.  GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

New AZ poll: Voters lean Republican but Kelly still leads Masters

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly holds a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, venture capitalist Blake Masters, in a poll released Wednesday by Marist College.  The poll of 1,260 registered Arizona voters found that Kelly, a Democrat, is favored by 51% of respondents to only 41% who said they plan to vote for Masters. Among those […] The post New AZ poll: Voters lean Republican but Kelly still leads Masters appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot

PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Blake Masters Receives Endorsement from Arizona Police Association

The Arizona Police Association (APA), the umbrella agency representing the state’s law enforcement professionals, endorsed Blake Masters in his race for the Senate on Monday, saying he will bring relief to a state struggling with crime. “On behalf of the Arizona Police Association, I am pleased to announce our...
ARIZONA STATE
