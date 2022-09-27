Read full article on original website
Catawba Lands Conservancy awarded $1.1 million in state grants
CHARLOTTE – The Catawba Lands Conservancy has been awarded $1,142,000 in grant funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to be used for two conservation projects important for protecting water quality and native species around the Catawba River and its tributaries, including the South Fork River. The...
People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina
RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
