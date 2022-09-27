Read full article on original website
Bob Oso
3d ago
As long as they can do better than these Edgar /Marbach haircuts that really make these kids (and some adult men) like fools. Seriously no barber should be allowed to smoke before he puts his hands on a set of clippers. I can't believe how much they pay to look like fools. 😳
Reply
4
BabbaaYaggaa
2d ago
I’m looking forward to the story about an all male staff representing Caucasian European heritages.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Related
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
San Antonio's first all-women barbershop also takes pride in its Hispanic roots
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barbershop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all-female barbershop, and one with roots in Hispanic culture. "We want you to feel like you're in your friend or homie's garage just getting a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
KSAT 12
San Antonio International Airport celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural art
SAN ANTONIO – Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, San Antonio International Airport is featuring the works of two Mexican-born artists that convey a deep passion for cultural heritage. Luz Serreli and TT Zarzar’s paintings reflect the importance of cultural identity from past to present. “Our Galleries at the San...
Migrant resource center gets large donation
SAN ANTONIO — A large donation was made to the Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro in San Antonio in the aftermath of a situation where migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after those migrants were flown out of San...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saobserver.com
‘A SAN ANTONIO BOSS’ – AT ONE TIME
John A. Grumbles once lived at 1115 Wyoming Street on the East Side. He was instrumental in the establishment of the San Antonio Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which was established in 1918 along with over five-hundred founding members. At the founding and those present at the first meeting were John A. Grumbles, Mrs. Carol Brooks, Mrs. Edna Billups Carter, Mr. J.D. Lowery, Sr.; Mr. Harold Tarver, Mr. Cal Burton, Mrs. F. Hooks, Rev. Lazarus Richards, and Dr. J.T. Walton. Harold Tarver would become the second local NAACP President after Grumbles passed and become the foe of Black leader Charles Bellinger.
San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa opens long-awaited Nonna Osteria location on city's North side
The menu features specialties of Bel Paese as prepared by the Food Network Star runner-up.
Here's where to raise your stein for Oktoberfest in San Antonio
The events include New Braunfels' Wurstfest, the San Antonio Beer Festival, Fredericksburg's Oktoberfest and plenty of celebrations at local drinking spots.
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Express-News editorial board calls for San Antonio councilman to resign
The board hasn't called for a resignation since 2013.
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar hosts 'Step Brothers' themed wine party
Head over this weekend for the 'It's the F-ing Catalina Wine Mixer.'
Longtime San Antonio electrical company moving into $60M Live Oak campus
The company broke ground earlier this month.
KENS 5
Chas Market & Kitchen serves up authentic Korean food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a local restaurant and market that has been around since the 1980s, not far from downtown. And viewer Amanda recommended them for Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Chas Market & Kitchen, located on 1431 N Pine Street. They started serving Korean...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise
San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 5