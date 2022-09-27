ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Salvation Army prepares to help Hurricane Ian victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier Wednesday, disaster preparation was taking place. The Salvation Army is one of many organizations that will provide aid once the storm is over. “In every major Salvation Army unit, there is one of these emergency canteens and we work...
MONTGOMERY, AL
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
CALERA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Full circle: a heartwarming story of giving back

Mary Sue Cochran, a long-time resident of Union Springs, Alabama, is a current resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. Ms. Cochran was a school teacher for 38 years. She taught Title One Reading at Union Springs Elementary School during some of her teaching career. A federally-funded support program, the...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Montgomery, AL
Society
selmasun.com

DFC thanks supporters with banquet at Selma High School

Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center. Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC. “The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Mayor aims to promote Montgomery as regional innovation hub

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is meeting with representatives at the U.S. Department of Commerce Thursday to promote Alabama’s capital city as a regional innovation hub. According to the mayor’s office, Reed with join other members of the African American Mayor’s Association to discuss funding for...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Red Cross#Volunteers#Hurricane Ian#The American Red Cross#Lifesouth#Wsfa Newsletter
WSFA

Alabama puts $83M into massive broadband connectivity project

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama officials announced a major, multi-million dollar broadband initiative Tuesday that will connect 300 towns to high-speed internet in the coming years. Gov. Kay Ivey and others shared details of the project in Prattville, saying the “middle mile,” a fiber utility network, will connect towns across...
ALABAMA STATE
KFVS12

Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released the medical records of an inmate after images of him looking physically thin and sick went viral online, prompting a public outcry on social media. The corrections department released the medical records of 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan Tuesday. The department...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022

The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening. And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate. The event will be held at Bloch Park — from...
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed

The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

More dry, breezy weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The constants in in our forecast so far this week will continue again today. It will be breezy and there will be plenty of sunshine. Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern and southern counties are expected. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny and comfortable. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 70s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Construction industry hopes to ignite interest by bringing students on site

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a new effort to recruit more young people to the construction industry, the Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is bringing high school students to construction sites hoping to spark an interest in their futures. According to Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry needs more...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day

An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Crime Activity in Opelika Raises Concerns

OPELIKA — The recent rash of crime activity including gun violence and bomb threats against local schools has left many citizens feeling on edge. Following a string of shootings in Opelika over the past few months, citizens may be concerned, but Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the best thing is to be is aware.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy