Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
WSFA
Salvation Army prepares to help Hurricane Ian victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier Wednesday, disaster preparation was taking place. The Salvation Army is one of many organizations that will provide aid once the storm is over. “In every major Salvation Army unit, there is one of these emergency canteens and we work...
utv44.com
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
WSFA
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
unionspringsherald.com
Full circle: a heartwarming story of giving back
Mary Sue Cochran, a long-time resident of Union Springs, Alabama, is a current resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. Ms. Cochran was a school teacher for 38 years. She taught Title One Reading at Union Springs Elementary School during some of her teaching career. A federally-funded support program, the...
selmasun.com
DFC thanks supporters with banquet at Selma High School
Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center. Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC. “The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to...
Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions
A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the "impact on staff resources" as inmates in most male prisons have refused to work this week. The release says that inmates have been informed of the news already.
WSFA
Mayor aims to promote Montgomery as regional innovation hub
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is meeting with representatives at the U.S. Department of Commerce Thursday to promote Alabama’s capital city as a regional innovation hub. According to the mayor’s office, Reed with join other members of the African American Mayor’s Association to discuss funding for...
wbrc.com
Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
WSFA
Alabama puts $83M into massive broadband connectivity project
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama officials announced a major, multi-million dollar broadband initiative Tuesday that will connect 300 towns to high-speed internet in the coming years. Gov. Kay Ivey and others shared details of the project in Prattville, saying the “middle mile,” a fiber utility network, will connect towns across...
KFVS12
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released the medical records of an inmate after images of him looking physically thin and sick went viral online, prompting a public outcry on social media. The corrections department released the medical records of 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan Tuesday. The department...
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
alabamanews.net
Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022
The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening. And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate. The event will be held at Bloch Park — from...
WSFA
Crenshaw County Schools using pandemic relief funds for district improvements
CRENSHAW COUNTY , Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County school system has received millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. That money is being used for better education materials and school building improvements. Crenshaw County Schools Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne says they wouldn’t have been able to provide these new amenities...
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed
The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
WSFA
More dry, breezy weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The constants in in our forecast so far this week will continue again today. It will be breezy and there will be plenty of sunshine. Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern and southern counties are expected. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny and comfortable. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 70s.
WSFA
Construction industry hopes to ignite interest by bringing students on site
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a new effort to recruit more young people to the construction industry, the Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is bringing high school students to construction sites hoping to spark an interest in their futures. According to Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry needs more...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day
An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
opelikaobserver.com
Crime Activity in Opelika Raises Concerns
OPELIKA — The recent rash of crime activity including gun violence and bomb threats against local schools has left many citizens feeling on edge. Following a string of shootings in Opelika over the past few months, citizens may be concerned, but Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the best thing is to be is aware.
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 22 to Sept.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue. • Harassing communications was reported on Third Avenue. • A Black female was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229. • Suspicious activity was reported on E.B. Payne Senior Drive. Sept. 28. • A domestic dispute was reported on...
