ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 2

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival

The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple thinks he’s solved the sacks problem

The Nebraska football team has had some problems giving Casey Thompson the time to find the open man from time to time this year. However, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple believes that he’s figured out what’s at the root of that problem. While it will take some time to figure out if things have been solved, the OC believes that communication key.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Madison, NE
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Madison, WI
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Football
York News-Times

Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?

Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Paul Chryst
Daily Nebraskan

Week Two Big Ten volleyball power rankings

Big Ten volleyball conference play is finally underway, and in just a weekend’s worth of games, the league continued to solidify itself as volleyball’s deepest conference. The opening weekend featured upsets, thrillers and displays of high level volleyball unrivaled by other conferences. Heading into week two of conference play, here’s where each of the 14 teams rank in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Huskers#The Wisconsin Badgers#Ga#The Kansas Jayhawks
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Punter Reacts To 'Boring' Big Ten Game

In a game that saw just two offensive touchdowns, not many would describe Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Rutgers entertaining. However, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini begs to differ. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the sophomore said he thought the game "was very entertaining." Per Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com: "'I...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy