saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple thinks he’s solved the sacks problem
The Nebraska football team has had some problems giving Casey Thompson the time to find the open man from time to time this year. However, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple believes that he’s figured out what’s at the root of that problem. While it will take some time to figure out if things have been solved, the OC believes that communication key.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: New competition for Jaidyn Doss
While the Nebraska football team is trying to beat the Indiana Hoosiers on the field on Saturday, it appears that they are now going to have to beat them in recruiting as well. That’s because one of the Huskers best commits for the 2023 class, Jaidyn Doss has an offer from IU.
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
York News-Times
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He’s seen plenty the last two days. The Nebraska interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season. After 48 hours in which he’s witnessed players and coaches accept and go all in on their current situation, he expects it show up Saturday night against Indiana.
Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska-Indiana and More Week 5 Games
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice go live with Vegas insider Scott Spreitzer at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday
Daily Nebraskan
Week Two Big Ten volleyball power rankings
Big Ten volleyball conference play is finally underway, and in just a weekend’s worth of games, the league continued to solidify itself as volleyball’s deepest conference. The opening weekend featured upsets, thrillers and displays of high level volleyball unrivaled by other conferences. Heading into week two of conference play, here’s where each of the 14 teams rank in the Big Ten.
Kearney Hub
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Look: Nebraska Punter Reacts To 'Boring' Big Ten Game
In a game that saw just two offensive touchdowns, not many would describe Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Rutgers entertaining. However, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini begs to differ. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the sophomore said he thought the game "was very entertaining." Per Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com: "'I...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
Sparky's Take: The Future of Paul Chryst
Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach. Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
1011now.com
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first time since the firing of Scott Frost. John Cook has a number of go-to players when the match is on the line. The Mash-Up: Week 5. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT. Watch the top...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
FanSided
