Read full article on original website
Related
myfitnesspal.com
Ongoing Periods - long time
I have a question and hoping to get guidance from someone who has faced similar issues in the past or present.. I am diagnosed with PCOS and I hardly get my periods timely since the beginning. I gained almost 15 kgs in past 3-5 years and I am finding it very difficult to lose that weight/fat. I have made massive changes to my diet in past 1 year and it has helped me to some extent (better sleep, nutrition, controls, portion controls etc) and a i even got two cycles if normal period. However, my period hasn’t stopped since July 13th and still ongoing. All my test results and sonography test show nothing!!!! Since it is still not stopping my doctor gave me a prescription of progesterone (birth control) which stopped the bleeding, but I dont think that is a long term solution. And what if this happens again…..
myfitnesspal.com
Dizziness, Pins & Needles, Tingling and feeling cold.
This. Or, how much weight have you lost in a month, starting from what body weight?. These are potentially poor nutrition/inflammation symptoms not necessarily caused by rapid weight loss but potentially by poor diet then exacerbated by a new weight loss regime. If you drink alcohol at quantities over 1 unit a day up to 5 per week that can also add in over time. And if for some reason you decided to kick start your weight loss with over the counter or herbal supplements (or other aids) those could also have an effect - I had very similar symptoms with anemia, and low B12 , D vitamins in particular. I would also ask to have my C reactive protein score checked for an idea of overall inflammation levels in your body.
myfitnesspal.com
Caloric Adjustment from Protein?
I read that around 20-30% of calories of protein get burned in the digestive process. I'm wondering if you have to adjust for this when aiming at a caloric goal. I eat about 150 grams of protein a day. So that's 600 calories coming from protein. So 120 to 200 of those are getting burned in the digestive process. So, for example, if I'm after a caloric surplus, do I need to eat more calories to make up for that difference?
myfitnesspal.com
Reached goal during Covid but now - eating too much?
I also lost weight and got fit during the height of Covid. In February 2020 I was very obese, pre-diabetic and had borderline high BP. By March 2021, I'd lost 85 lbs., was exercising every day, and had a great blood-work profile, BP and resting heart rate. Once I returned...
Comments / 0