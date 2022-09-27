I have a question and hoping to get guidance from someone who has faced similar issues in the past or present.. I am diagnosed with PCOS and I hardly get my periods timely since the beginning. I gained almost 15 kgs in past 3-5 years and I am finding it very difficult to lose that weight/fat. I have made massive changes to my diet in past 1 year and it has helped me to some extent (better sleep, nutrition, controls, portion controls etc) and a i even got two cycles if normal period. However, my period hasn’t stopped since July 13th and still ongoing. All my test results and sonography test show nothing!!!! Since it is still not stopping my doctor gave me a prescription of progesterone (birth control) which stopped the bleeding, but I dont think that is a long term solution. And what if this happens again…..

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO