Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka City Hall moves to newly renovated location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Twenty million dollars and 100,000 square feet to work with has turned what used to be a ‘fortress looking call center’ into an efficient, spacious, and advanced city hub in the heart of downtown Mishawaka. “After a couple years of planning and design and construction,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Mishawaka, IN
Mishawaka, IN
Mishawaka Parks hosts Boo-ze and Brews October 14

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department will host the Boo-ze and Brews event on October 14 for those ages 21 and older. The costume party will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Ball Band Biergarten. Drinks will be provided by Sun King Mishawaka and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Masonite in Walkerton announces layoff

WALKERTON, Ind. -- On Wednesday, Masonite Corporation announced a mass workforce layoff at its Walkerton, Indiana interior door facility. Masonite anticipates that at least 33% or 74 to 84 of the 220 jobs at the facility will be eliminated during a thirty-day period beginning immediately. " We expect the employment...
WALKERTON, IN
City of South Bend's Utility Assistance Program now available to tenants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Utility Assistance Program has expanded to include tenants. Previously, the program only included homeowners. Now, tenants can apply for the program so long as they prove the residence is their primary home and they make the application with the consent of their landlord.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ELKHART, IN
Riley High School to host truck or treat event October 25

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Riley High School's National Honor Society will host a trunk or treat event on October 25 at the high school. The event will be held indoors from 5 to 7 p.m. Families with students in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to attend. Riley is located...
SOUTH BEND, IN
New Safe Haven Baby Box available in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department's station number 3 is home to the newest Safe Haven Baby Box. The box will be the 122nd in the nation. Located on the west side of the Mishawaka Fire Station on E. Douglas Road, the box will be blessed by area pastors before it's opened to families who need or want to surrender their newborns legally and anonymously with no questions asked.
MISHAWAKA, IN
City of Goshen hosting Indigenous Peoples Day event October 11

GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen's Community Relations Commission is hosting an Indigenous Peoples Day event on October 11 at the Goshen Theater. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. with activities and information tables followed by a program in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
GOSHEN, IN
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Both officer and suspect fired shots. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 is working to learn if the suspect fled or was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
ELKHART, IN
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
SOUTH BEND, IN
One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
John Adams High School hosts Track or Treat October 18

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - John Adams High School will host its Track or Treat Halloween event on October 18 on the high school's track. Elementary students are invited to trick or treat around the track from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Concessions will also be available to guests through door 14.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sweat the City gets underway Tuesday in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As part of the Best Week Ever celebration, the city of South Bend hosted their first-ever Sweat the City event. On Tuesday, at the Jefferson Bridge in downtown South Bend, the fitness focused event provided a fun way to exercise with the community all while learning from different fitness providers and their services, activities, and demonstrations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Performances of Macbeth come to Notre Dame October 5-7

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Actors from The London Stage will bring performances of Macbeth to the University of Notre Dame's Washington Hall October 5 through 7. Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are available online starting at $15. The show is presented by Shakespeare at...
NOTRE DAME, IN
One Buchanan holding October 8 forum on disability, impairment

BUCHANAN, Mich. - One Buchanan is hosting a forum on disability and impairment on October 8 at the Buchanan Area Senior Center. The forum will be held in person and over Facebook Live from 2 to 4 p.m. It will also be recorded for those who cannot make it. A...
BUCHANAN, MI

